No football this fall for Davidson, PFL

The Pioneer Football League's (PFL) Presidents Council has announced the league's schools will not conduct conference competition in fall 2020.
The PFL membership, which includes the Davidson Wildcats, is spread from coast-to-coast and throughout the Midwest which poses challenges related to team travel, as well as difficulties meeting applicable state, local and institutional health requirements and COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
James M. Danko, President of Butler University and Chair of the PFL, shared the following observations. "The Presidents and Athletic Directors of our respective universities made this very difficult decision after extensive deliberations and consideration of many factors. We recognize that our student-athletes will be disappointed, but our highest priority is the health and safety of all those involved in our athletic programs. Ultimately, the risks of proceeding are simply too high, especially to ensure the safety of our students."
The PFL and Davidson play in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
Recognizing competition is an integral part of the student-athlete's educational experience, the PFL is committed to exploring meaningful opportunities and experiences for football student-athletes this academic year, if this can be done reasonably and safely.
The Atlantic 10 already called off fall sports. Davidson is a member of the Atlantic 10 conference for most sports. Basketball is a winter sport and not affected by the A10 cancellation for the fall.
The NCAA announced earlier that fall championships for Division II and III won’t be played in 2020. That affects many North Carolina colleges including Johnson C. Smith, Catawba and Wingate.
