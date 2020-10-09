One in a Marion: Warriors LB gets touchdown on field with which he shares a name

Playing on the field bearing the name he shares with his grandfather and father may bring a form of pressure for the Cannon School sophomore, but Randy III doesn’t see it as a burden.

He just tries to be at his best each time he takes the turf.

“It’s really a great honor,” he said. “I appreciate the fact that my grandpa wanted to put his name, that I share with him, up there. It really means something to me when we have a home game. I’ve got to go out there and protect this field for my team because this is our home, but I’ve also got to go out and protect it because my name’s on the field.

“I try to play it down as much as I can because I’m a guy who really doesn’t like a whole of attention. But I just try to come out here and do my thing.”

That’s exactly what he did on Monday night.

The Warriors forced a turnover on the opening kickoff and drove the ball deep into the red zone. However, the drive stalled with an interception in the end zone, and Covenant Day took over on its own 20-yard line.

The Cabarrus defense quickly established itself, moving the Lions back to the 15-yard line on their second play from scrimmage. And then, the seminal moment came for Marion.