PRO BASKETBALL: Alexander looking good early with NBA's Suns

CONCORD – Although he wasn’t chosen in last month’s COVID-delayed NBA Draft, Ty-Shon Alexander was quickly scooped up as a free agent by the Phoenix Suns.
And the former Concord Spider is already starting to turn heads.
With limited practice time, Alexander has earned respect and praise from the Suns’ biggest star, Devin Booker, and their head coach. And that means everything for any rookie, let alone one who wasn’t drafted and is in training camp just hoping to make an impact.
According to the Arizona Republic newspaper, Alexander got to test his skills during a game of 1-on-1 against Booker this week. And while Alexander came away impressed by the All-Star guard, he also left with some rave reviews of his own.
"He's a fighter, man," Booker said of Alexander, according to the Republic. "Very talented. Big guard. Good size, too. He has all the attributes it takes. And a really good listener. He's coming around, he's asking questions. You can tell he's really tuned in practice, wants to be better."
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Alexander averaged a team-high 16.9 points, five rebounds and made 39.9 percent of his 3-pointers last year at Creighton University, earning first-team All-Big East honors. Alexander left Creighton with a year of eligibility remaining.
Playing against Booker was a dream come true for Alexander, who said he watched highlights of the Suns’ top scorer before every game while he was at Creighton.
"It was just a blessed opportunity," Alexander said of facing Booker.
Booker is known mostly for his deadly shooting and high scoring, as his popularity grew when he poured in 70 points during a game in 2017. But Alexander said there’s much more to Booker than meets the eye.
"A lot of people may say he may not be a big-time defender, but he can actually defend the ball, and I got a chance to witness that when we were playing 1-on-1," Alexander told the Republic.
But for as happy as he is now, Alexander isn’t just glad to be rubbing elbows with big-time stars while he’s in training camp. He is doing everything he can to make the team.
On a two-way contract, which means he could spend time with the Suns’ G League affiliate, Alexander has also caught the attention of Phoenix coach Monty Williams.
"He's a worker," Williams said of Alexander, according to the Republic. "You would think a guy at that position has to be a worker, but you can tell that's who he is. Got a big, strong body for a guard, and he's well-proportioned, but he can shoot the ball."
Williams said Alexander hasn't had many reps in practice because "most of our guys don't like coming off the floor," but likes what he sees in the one-time Spider.
"(Alexander) has a nice feel for the game," Williams said. "He's got good feet. When he gets into his shot, or whether he's coming off screens, you can tell he's been well coached or he's got naturally good feet. Defensively, he looks like he's going to be capable of taking hits, staying in front of people and being able to switch on bigger people cause of his size."
According to Phoenix-area reporters, Alexander is making up for that lack of court time by showing up early and leaving late.
"I just go to practice basically just going like a two-a-day every single day," the Republic Alexander as saying. "I try my hardest to just get most of my reps in because in practice, a lot of guys don't like coming off (the court). So any time after practice, I always get some extra shots in, extra conditioning in. I also come in around 5:30, 6:30 and get another workout in. “Personally, I'm just looking at it in the bright side and waiting for my opportunity. I'm just going to keep preparing for that moment."
The Suns were scheduled to begin preseason play on Saturday against the Utah Jazz. The two teams are also scheduled face off again on Monday.
Other Cabarrus NBA players
- Former Central Cabarrus star Ish Smith, who is in his 11th season, is scheduled to begin preseason play today, when his Washington Wizards visit the Brooklyn Nets.
- Rayjon Tucker, who played his freshman season at Northwest Cabarrus, is in training camp with the Los Angeles Clippers, who opened the preseason Friday with an 87-81 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Tucker played 10 minutes and registered one point, one assist and two rebounds. Tucker shot 0-for5 from the field (0-for-3 on 3-pointers) and made one of his three free-throw attempts.
The Clippers and Lakers face each other again today.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!