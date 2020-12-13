PRO BASKETBALL: Alexander looking good early with NBA's Suns

"It was just a blessed opportunity," Alexander said of facing Booker.

Booker is known mostly for his deadly shooting and high scoring, as his popularity grew when he poured in 70 points during a game in 2017. But Alexander said there’s much more to Booker than meets the eye.

"A lot of people may say he may not be a big-time defender, but he can actually defend the ball, and I got a chance to witness that when we were playing 1-on-1," Alexander told the Republic.

But for as happy as he is now, Alexander isn’t just glad to be rubbing elbows with big-time stars while he’s in training camp. He is doing everything he can to make the team.

On a two-way contract, which means he could spend time with the Suns’ G League affiliate, Alexander has also caught the attention of Phoenix coach Monty Williams.

"He's a worker," Williams said of Alexander, according to the Republic. "You would think a guy at that position has to be a worker, but you can tell that's who he is. Got a big, strong body for a guard, and he's well-proportioned, but he can shoot the ball."

Williams said Alexander hasn't had many reps in practice because "most of our guys don't like coming off the floor," but likes what he sees in the one-time Spider.