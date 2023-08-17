TAMPA — His efforts to evolve into a starting NFL offensive lineman have required culinary concessions.

The most painful one for Nick Leverett?

His girlfriend’s decadent concoction of macaroni, shrimp, crab meat, lobster and four cheeses.

“She makes the best seafood mac and cheese ever,” Leverett, a Concord High School graduate and current Tampa Bay Bucs third-year interior behemoth said after Monday’s practice as Alanis Stout — whom he met while playing at North Carolina Central — held his hand and smiled warmly.

“I just took my diet to a whole ‘nother level. I always kept my diet serious, but I’m trying to take it to another level and trying to figure out new ways to make my body better.”

Hopping off the health conscious wagon would be especially ill-advised at this pivotal stage of Leverett’s young NFL life, when a promotion could be in play. Fourteen practices — and one preseason game — into training camp, veteran center Ryan Jensen still hasn’t taken one snap in a live team drill and wasn’t even spotted at Monday’s workout.

And while coaches haven’t formally ruled Jensen out for Week One, the calendar indicates he’s questionable at best: The Bucs open the regular season at Minnesota in 27 days.

“When we go into the season, I don’t think we’re going to have anybody if they haven’t practiced,” coach Todd Bowles said Monday. “You always prepare if somebody gets hurt or if somebody’s going to stay hurt. So we prepare that way every day, so that hasn’t changed.”

So far, those preparations have featured Leverett and close friend Robert Hainsey vying for the vacancy. While Hainsey started all 17 games at center last season after Jensen tore all three knee ligaments on the second day of the 2022 training camp, coaches remain high on Leverett for his interior versatility.

“It goes back and forth every day,” left tackle Tristan Wirfs said earlier in camp.

Hainsey started Friday night’s preseason opener against the Steelers, logging 47 snaps. Leverett had 26. While Hainsey (listed at 306 pounds) has considerably more experience, Leverett’s agility and girth (he said he currently weighs 320) might serve the Bucs better in the outside zone schemes prevalent in new offensive coordinator Dave Canales’ system.

Leverett started the final 10 games at left guard last season after rookie Luke Goedeke suffered a lower-leg injury, and finished the season with a far higher overall grade (64.0) than Goedeke (46.7), according to Pro Football Focus. Hainsey’s grade (66.7) ranked a respectable 13th among NFL centers, though he had logged only 31 snaps at the spot as a rookie in 2021.

“Both have had playing time. Both are very good,” Bowles said. “Both are very smart, very quick. It’s probably going to come down to the last (preseason) game.”

The possible wild card in the battle? Leverett’s lateral movement, which belies his massive frame. He combined that agility with a snarl in college, totaling 103 pancake blocks in three seasons at North Carolina Central (where he played tackle and guard) before playing his final college season as a guard at Rice in 2019.

“One of the things I lacked last year was core strength; I got tossed around a little bit,” said Leverett, 26.

“I’ve been working on my upper body strength, working on my lower body strength. Been working on my swiftness, just trying to be faster. ... I’ve been sitting in that sauna like crazy. I’ve just been working on everything, to try to be the best athlete out there. I’m trying to be a wide receiver/running back in a lineman’s body.”

Then again, Bowles might sleep better having a guy with a full season of starts at center (Hainsey) penciled in for opening day.

The upcoming joint workout with the Jets, followed by Saturday’s preseason contest at MetLife Stadium, could determine a lot.

All that has been determined so far is, the Bucs almost certainly will have to go with their contingency plan — Hainsey or Leverett — at center.

“Me and Rob are so tight,” Leverett said.

“Last year after the games, I used to go to his apartment, we’d sit there and watch the film. ... Me and him are our biggest critics, and we push each other. We talk (trash) to each other and we know what’s at stake, but we keep it friendly.”