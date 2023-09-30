AP Hornets say Kai Jones will not participate in training camp due to 'personal reasons' Associated Press Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Updated Apr 5, 2024 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets announced Saturday that 2021 first-round draft pick Kai Jones will not participate in training camp due to personal reasons.kAm“%96C6 :D ?@E 4FCC6?E=J 2 E:>6E23=6 7@C 9:D C6EFC? E@ E96 E62>[” E96 w@C?6ED D2:5 :? 2 DE2E6>6?E] “~FE @7 C6DA64E 7@C E96 A6CD@?2= ?2EFC6 @7 E96 D:EF2E:@?[ E96 w@C?6ED H:== ?@E 92G6 2?J 255:E:@?2= AF3=:4 4@>>6?ED C682C5:?8 E96 >2EE6C 2E E9:D E:>6]”k^AmkAm%96 7@CH2C5^46?E6C 925 2 3:K2CC6 A@DE @? x?DE28C2> {:G6 H96C6 96 52?465 2?5 C2>3=65 :?4@96C6?E=J] w6 92D 2=D@ C6A62E65=J DE2E65 E92E 96’D E96 v~p% W8C62E6DE @7 2== E:>6X 2?5 A=2?D E@ 36 |'! 2?5 5676?D:G6 A=2J6C @7 E96 J62C[ 2=@?8 H:E9 HC:E:?8 E92E 96 H@F=5 362E {@D p?86=6D {2<6CD DE2C {6qC@? y2>6D :? 2 `\@?\` 82>6]k^Am People are also reading… Friday Five: Two new restaurants, Panda Fest, lawncare and acting broke As drought worsens Concord asks customers to conserve water Commissioners Notebook: Board discusses opioid settlement funds; revisions to Emergency Operations Plan Kannapolis Police: Teenager shot and killed Monday NC facing 'wild west' crossroads with cannabis usage, regulations Cabarrus Center at 5: From idea to impact, downtown hub reshapes local business landscape Buying a home in Concord costs far more than renting, a new study finds Concord named among nation’s best places to live in 2026 Historical marker in Rowan County honors nation’s first Black credit union Kannapolis will host document shredding event Logan Community among two dozen added to Historic Places list Wonders win on scoreboard, but all winners in Jonathan Foundation game Second arrest made in Rowan fentanyl trafficking investigation UPDATE: US military seizes Iranian-flagged cargo ship Andy Langford: One councilperson's response to outcry against ICE detention center kAmy@?6D 2=D@ HC@E6 E92E 96 :D 2 36EE6C D9@@E6C E92? EH@ @7 r92C=@EE6’D C646?E E@A E9C66 5C27E A:4<D[ {2|6=@ q2== 2?5 qC2?5@? |:==6C[ D2J:?8 “x’G6 925 2 9:896C 78T E92? E9@D6 8FJD D:?46 x 42>6 @FE E96 H@>3 2?5 ?@?6 @7 E96> 42? 8F2C5 >6 D@ <?@H J@FC 32== 367@C6 J@F E2=<]”k^AmkAmw@C?6ED 4@249 $E6G6 r=:77@C5 D2:5 =2DE H66< E92E y@?6D 92D ?@E 366? A2CE:4:A2E:?8 :? E96 E62>’D G@=F?E2CJ H@C<@FED[ 3FE H@F=5?’E 4@>>6?E 7FCE96C]k^AmkAmp7E6C E96 ?6HD[ y@?6D E@@< E@ )[ 7@C>6C=J %H:EE6C[ 2?5 HC@E6 Q>J :?EF:E:@? :D E6==:?8 >6 E96C6 H:== 36 36EE6C 52JD] Rv~p%{xutQ 2=@?8 H:E9 2 D6C:6D @7 6>@;:D]k^Am kAmw6 =2E6C HC@E6i “w@H 4@F=5 x 6G6C EC:A n x 36 H2=<:?8 @? 2:C]”k^Am kAm%96 w@C?6ED @A6? EC2:?:?8 42>A ?6IE H66<]k^AmkAmy@?6D[ E96 `hE9 A:4< :? E96 a_a` }qp 5C27E @FE @7 %6I2D[ 2G6C2865 a]f A@:?ED 5FC:?8 9:D 7:CDE EH@ D62D@?D :? E96 }qp]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Hornets sneak past Heat in overtime thriller to keep NBA playoff hopes alive With “Protect the Hive” shirts scattered across Spectrum Center on Tuesday, the Hornets furthered their quest to make the playoffs for the fir… Winners, losers from NBA playoffs Game 1s: Magic stun top-seeded Pistons What, exactly, can be gleaned from the early games of the playoffs? Plenty. Here are the winners and losers from the first weekend of the 2026… NBA announces award finalists, including first-time MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is a first-time NBA Most Valuable Player candidate, along with Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and… Victor Wembanyama unanimously named NBA Defensive Player of the Year The NBA Defensive Player of the Year award has been around since 1983, and in that time, no player has ever received 100% of the first-place v… Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Could Jeremiyah Love Be Selected 3rd Overall to Arizona? Wembanyama Scores 35 To Make Spurs History In Playoff Debut Wembanyama Scores 35 To Make Spurs History In Playoff Debut New York Baseball is STRUGGLING! | 1013 New York Baseball is STRUGGLING! | 1013 Debating how much trouble Pistons are in after Game 1 loss to Magic Debating how much trouble Pistons are in after Game 1 loss to Magic