‘Ready for this moment’: Cannon volleyball players have calm enthusiasm heading into state final

“As a competitor, you always talk about these big moments and what they mean to you, and usually what comes along with that are some nervous jitters,” Cougars coach Kim Jackson said. “What we’re seeing and feeling from the team this year is an awesome calmness going into this weekend, which is exactly what you want.”

So what’s been the difference this season? What’s keyed the breakthrough to the finals?

Jackson, who played collegiately at East Tennessee State University, explained that it hasn’t just been about the volleyball.

“One thing we’ve been working really hard on at Cannon over the last four or five years has been a mindset shift – a cultural change, if you will,” Jackson said. “We’ve been making sure that we own who we are as athletes, as women, as people.

“We’ve always had pretty mentally tough teams,” she continued. “But I think this year, more than anything else, we really believe that we are the super-talented team that we are. I think that has been what’s taken us the extra distance that we needed to get us in the finals.”

And, well, the Cougars also are one of the more talented teams around.