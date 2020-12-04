Still Roaring: With an inspired coach and talented players, Tigers volleyball keeps on climbing

MOUNT PLEASANT – The bar for the Mount Pleasant High School volleyball team won’t ever be lowered.
Blair Sanders will make certain of that.
It’s not that the fourth-year Tigers coach expects her players to win conference championships every season (although they seem to come pretty close), but she does expect them to give championship effort – on and off the court.
For motivation, all the young Tigers have to do is check their team history books.
Since Mount Pleasant returned to Class 2A play in 2013 after a stint in much-too-big 3A, the Tigers volleyball team has either shared or outright won the Rocky River Conference title six of the past seven years. The lone time the Tigers didn’t get a championship trophy during that span, in 2019, they tied for second place.
Winning has been a way of life for a Mount Pleasant program that was led for years by the highly respected Michelle Barrett and is now under the mentorship of Sanders, a former Tigers player who refuses to lower the standard.
“I believe in having the girls set goals for themselves,” Sanders explained. “My big thing for them is that if they set a goal, we do our best to meet it. Because we do have a strong program, the girls want to continue that; it’s very intrinsic. They want to push and continue that Mount Pleasant volleyball name.
“Sometimes you have to be a little tough, sometimes you get to be fun,” Sanders added. “It just depends on what the situation calls for. I do my best to help the girls reach those goals, and often times those goals are, ‘Hey, we want to go to the second or third round of the playoffs’ or ‘We want to win conference this year.’”
To the surprise of few, the Tigers have another strong team that will threaten for the Rocky River crown again this season.
Mount Pleasant began the 2020 season in impressive fashion, going 3-0, which included a pair of shutouts and hard-fought 3-2 win at Anson.
Earlier this week, the Tigers suffered their first defeat, a tug-of-war match against West Stanly that could’ve gone either way. In the end, Mount Pleasant lost, 3-2.
But, of course, the Tigers’ vision hasn’t changed.
The 2020 Tigers are a tough team that seems to have the ideal mix of everything – height and experience. Sanders likes what she’s seen thus far in the young season.
“I would say we have a seasoned squad this year,” Sanders said. “We have a really good mix of upperclassmen who understand the game well, and they also have a great chemistry as a team. That’s extremely beneficial for us.
“We have a pretty strong front row of some really tall females, but we also have a back row that does a really great job as well. We are extremely well-versed and well-rounded.”
While Sanders believes chemistry is the team’s greatest strength, she said her group is also strong because several different players contribute day in and day out. That way, the onus of making a clutch play never falls upon the shoulders of one Tiger.
“Fortunately, they all actually step up,” Sanders said. “It’s a really great group. We’ve got a few seniors – Avery Maulden and Lainey Love – who really push the team. They’ve been with me since their seventh-grade volleyball season, so they know the program, and they know volleyball well. We’ve even got some underclassmen who are leaders. We have a few juniors stepping up, really pushing the team to do better.”
Sanders knows all about being a leader for the Mount Pleasant volleyball program. As a player under Barrett about a decade and a half ago, Sanders was one of the Tigers who had that role. Barrett, too, established goals for the program, and her players usually met them. It established a model for the program that’s been important for Sanders to maintain, albeit with her own personal touches.
When she took over the program in 2017, Sanders knew how she wanted it to function.
“Well, fortunately, Coach Barrett was my mentor and is my mentor,” said Sanders, who graduated from Mount Pleasant in 2007. “She was my coach when I was at Mount Pleasant, and I was with a great group of females, and we won – a lot. One year, we went 27-2. We really worked hard for that, so I think her values and her beliefs in volleyball were instilled in us, and it’s extremely important for me to continue that through with these females.
“I think Mount Pleasant holds that very close to their chest that we want to be successful and we want to continue to be that volleyball team that soars and really pushes ourselves,” Sanders added. “It really means a great deal to be to be a part of it.”
Sanders has kept the program strong, of course. In her first season as coach, she led Mount Pleasant on an inspiring run to the third round of the state playoffs. Also that 2017 season, the Tigers won the conference tournament championship for the first time since Sanders’ senior season as a Mount Pleasant player.
In 2018, the Tigers reached the third round again, and they’ve made regular appearances in the conference tournament championship match.
If Sanders felt any pressure taking the mantle from a coaching legend like Barrett, it didn’t show.
“In my mind, it was a blessing,” Sanders said. “(Barrett) supported me through the whole thing. I coached at the middle school before I got to the high school, and she and I worked very close together. There was a lot of time of her kind of showing me the ways and her strategies of coaching, and then I kind of picked up my own along the way.
“I think I’m a little bit of a blend of how she coached and how I coach. It was a huge responsibility, but not only that, it was a huge honor for me to be able to take over this program and to really work with these females. I think, not just with (the players) but the females at the high school in general, it’s nice to have a strong, female lead coach there. And I try my best to fill those shoes.”
Sanders believes in being frank with her players. Keeping a strong tradition within the program means something to her; she’s not a ship passing through the night, a coach waiting to get a bigger job. She has school pride, just as the current players do. So an open line of dialogue about expectations and goals, she said, is important.
“Those kinds of conversations we have,” Sanders explained. “And when they do meet those goals, I always say, ‘Well, what’s your next goal? What do you want to do more of? Is there more?’
“It’s just a lot of give and take,” she added. “If they want this, I’m going to be there to support them and do my best to make sure they are reaching those goals. Sometimes it’s tough. And sometimes I’m tough.”
“But we have fun, too,” she said with a chuckle.
After Tuesday’s loss to West Stanly, the Tigers plan to regroup. They will continue on their mission with their collective focus and inspired coach and see where it takes them.
With this group of players, long before the COVID-shortened season began, Sanders said she had a good feeling about just what they could be at the end of the year.
Chances are, that perspective -- or the team’s goal -- hasn’t changed after one defeat.
Again, Blair Sanders will make certain of that.
“I knew that I had a good bit or returners,” she said. “I only graduated one senior last year, so I knew that I had a pretty good squad coming up. We’re just building on the skills that we had been working on previously.
“I think that our biggest thing is that we need to stay focused toward our goals. They definitely want that conference title, and I think staying focused and driven is our biggest thing, and then we just have to continue to just push ourselves and stay positive through all of it.”
