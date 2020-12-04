Still Roaring: With an inspired coach and talented players, Tigers volleyball keeps on climbing

“I think Mount Pleasant holds that very close to their chest that we want to be successful and we want to continue to be that volleyball team that soars and really pushes ourselves,” Sanders added. “It really means a great deal to be to be a part of it.”

Sanders has kept the program strong, of course. In her first season as coach, she led Mount Pleasant on an inspiring run to the third round of the state playoffs. Also that 2017 season, the Tigers won the conference tournament championship for the first time since Sanders’ senior season as a Mount Pleasant player.

In 2018, the Tigers reached the third round again, and they’ve made regular appearances in the conference tournament championship match.

If Sanders felt any pressure taking the mantle from a coaching legend like Barrett, it didn’t show.

“In my mind, it was a blessing,” Sanders said. “(Barrett) supported me through the whole thing. I coached at the middle school before I got to the high school, and she and I worked very close together. There was a lot of time of her kind of showing me the ways and her strategies of coaching, and then I kind of picked up my own along the way.