Tar Heels, 49ers set for gridiron battle this season
College Football

Tar Heels, 49ers set for gridiron battle this season

  • Updated
Charlotte at UNC

The 49ers will travel to Chapel Hill to play the Tar Heels on Sept. 19.

 Charlotte 49ers graphic

CHARLOTTE  The Charlotte 49ers will play the North Carolina Tar Heels this season as ACC teams juggle their schedule. The teams announced schedule addition Saturday.

"This is another exciting match-up for our football program and one that we know our team and fans eagerly anticipate," said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. "It has been a challenge to reconfigure this season's schedule, and we appreciate Bubba Cunningham, Mack Brown, and Rick Steinbacher working with us to make it happen. It's a great game for the state of North Carolina and another fantastic opportunity for the Niners."

Earlier in the week, Charlotte announced that its non-conference game at Duke had been moved to Oct. 31. Saturday's announcement gives Charlotte the unique opportunity to play a pair of traditional ACC cornerstones in the same season.

Charlotte is led by second-year head coach Will Healy, who guided the 49ers to a 7-6 record and an appearance in the Bahamas Bowl a season ago. This year marks the eighth season of 49ers football. After spending two seasons as an FCS independent, the program joined the FBS level and Conference USA in 2015.

"It's a game that I know our fans will be really excited about," Healy said. "We were already looking forward to this series starting in 2024, so now we just won't have to wait as long. You knew Coach Brown would get that program going again, and they already have as much momentum as just about any team in the country. That staff has done a great job."

The move gives Charlotte its 11th game of the season after a pair of games had been lost due to respective conference decisions surrounding the current pandemic. Charlotte's season-opener at Tennessee and its home-opener vs. Norfolk State had both been canceled.

The ACC, meanwhile, had to reshuffle its schedule due to league restrictions during the pandemic. ACC teams are limited to one non-conference game in 2020.

"Mack Brown is as much of a class act as there is in college football," Healy added. "You cannot begin to understand what an unbelievable resource he has been for me and so many younger coaches. I feel very fortunate to call him a friend."

The 49ers have a home-and-home series with North Carolina scheduled for 2024 and 2025. Duke will travel to Charlotte for the 2021 season opener on Sept. 4 to complete that home-and-home series.

49ers on the move

Charlotte redshirt junior quarterback Chris Reynolds was recently named to the Watch Lists for the Maxwell Trophy (Player of the Year) and Manning Award (Top Quarterback).

Redshirt junior wideout Victor Tucker is on the Biletnikoff Watch List (Top Receiver) and redshirt senior center Jaelin Fisher is on the Outland Trophy Watch List (Top Interior Lineman).

Graduate defensive end Tyriq Harris is on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List for the award that recognizes athletic and academic excellence as well as community service.

Carolina’s schedule

In addition to Charlotte, Carolina will play a 10-game ACC schedule.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 10-game league schedule earlier this week. Carolina will host Syracuse (Sept. 12), Virginia Tech (Oct. 10), NC State (Oct. 24), Wake Forest (Nov. 14) and Notre Dame (Nov. 27).

The Tar Heels will visit Boston College (Oct. 3), Florida State (Oct. 17), Virginia (Oct. 31), Duke (Nov. 7) and Miami (Dec. 5).

