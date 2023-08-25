Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the top 6 high school football teams entering the second week of the season:

1. JAY M. ROBINSON

Last week: W, Hickory Ridge, 48-41

We assumed the Bulldogs would be good under new coach Jason Seidel, but are they better than we even thought they could be?

This week: at West Cabarrus (1-0)

2. HICKORY RIDGE (0-1)

Last week: L, Jay M. Robinson, 48-41

In all honesty, had we done a preseason poll, the Bulls would’ve been No. 1, so don’t take their season-opening loss as a sign that they’re fading.

This week: at Independence (0-1)

3. NORTHWEST CABARRUS (1-0)

Last week: W, West Cabarrus, 21-0

The Trojans are loaded with talent, with many of the standouts being juniors, and we believe they have an extremely high ceiling.

This week: at A.L. Brown (1-0)

4. MOUNT PLEASANT (1-0)

Last week: W, Carson, 26-16

We believe it could be a special season in Tiger Town, and they’ll only get stronger after going through a gauntlet of 3A CabCo teams.

This week: CONCORD (1-0)

5. A.L. BROWN (1-0)

Last week: W, West Rowan, 38-27

It was a big, quality win for first-year coach Justin Hardin’s squad last week as the Wonders work to find their footing and new identity.

This week: NORTHWEST CABARRUS (1-0)

6. CANNON COUGARS (1-0)

Last week: W, Christ the King, 37-14

The Cougars have a new head coach in Dustin Martin, but last week was much of the same as seasons past: lots of points and stifling defense.

This week: at Hickory Hawks (0-1)

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Concord (1-0); W, Piedmont, Piedmont, 28-0

0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false