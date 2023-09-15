The Independent Tribune reveals its Week 5 ranking of the top 6 Cabarrus teams

1. JAY M. ROBINSON (4-0)

Previous ranking: No. 1

Last game: W, Central Cabarrus 54-0

After totally dominating three of the first four weeks of the season, the Bulldogs get a break.

This week: idle

2. NORTHWEST CABARRUS (3-0)

Previous ranking: No. 2

Last game: W, No. 5 Mount Pleasant, 48-0

The Trojans are playing No. 1-caliber football the first month of the season.

This week: at South Rowan (1-2)

3. A.L. BROWN (2-1)

Previous ranking: tied No. 5

Last game: W, South Rowan, 49-6

The Wonders move into their highest spot in the rankings this year.

This week: at Hickory Ridge (0-4)

4. CANNON COUGARS (3-1)

Previous ranking: No. 3

Last game: L, Providence Day, 49-7

The Cougars’ break was timed just right after facing nationally ranked Providence Day.

This week: idle

5. CONCORD (2-1)

Previous ranking: No. 6

Last game: idle

The Spiders look to get back to their winning ways after the short hiatus.

This week: at East Rowan (0-3)

6. (tie) MOUNT PLEASANT (2-2)

Previous ranking: tied No. 5

Last game: L, No. 2 Northwest Cabarrus, 48-0

The Tigers, coming off their first truly bad night of the season, face another rival.

This week: at West Stanly (3-1)

6. (tie) HICKORY RIDGE (0-3)

Previous ranking: No. 4

Last game: L, Charlotte Chambers, 63-14

What better time for the Bulls to get their first win than the debut of their new turf field?

This week: vs. No. 3 A.L Brown (2-1)