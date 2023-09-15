The Independent Tribune reveals its Week 5 ranking of the top 6 Cabarrus teams
1. JAY M. ROBINSON (4-0)
Previous ranking: No. 1
Last game: W, Central Cabarrus 54-0
After totally dominating three of the first four weeks of the season, the Bulldogs get a break.
This week: idle
2. NORTHWEST CABARRUS (3-0)
Previous ranking: No. 2
Last game: W, No. 5 Mount Pleasant, 48-0
The Trojans are playing No. 1-caliber football the first month of the season.
This week: at South Rowan (1-2)
3. A.L. BROWN (2-1)
Previous ranking: tied No. 5
Last game: W, South Rowan, 49-6
The Wonders move into their highest spot in the rankings this year.
This week: at Hickory Ridge (0-4)
4. CANNON COUGARS (3-1)
Previous ranking: No. 3
Last game: L, Providence Day, 49-7
The Cougars’ break was timed just right after facing nationally ranked Providence Day.
This week: idle
5. CONCORD (2-1)
Previous ranking: No. 6
Last game: idle
The Spiders look to get back to their winning ways after the short hiatus.
This week: at East Rowan (0-3)
6. (tie) MOUNT PLEASANT (2-2)
Previous ranking: tied No. 5
Last game: L, No. 2 Northwest Cabarrus, 48-0
The Tigers, coming off their first truly bad night of the season, face another rival.
This week: at West Stanly (3-1)
6. (tie) HICKORY RIDGE (0-3)
Previous ranking: No. 4
Last game: L, Charlotte Chambers, 63-14
What better time for the Bulls to get their first win than the debut of their new turf field?
This week: vs. No. 3 A.L Brown (2-1)