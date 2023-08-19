Here are scores from opening night of high school football involving Cabarrus County and Rowan County teams:
FRIDAY’S CABCO GAMES
Jay M. Robinson 48, Hickory Ridge 41
Mount Pleasant 26, Carson 16
A.L. Brown 38, West Rowan 27
Concord 28, Piedmont 0
Monroe Sun Valley 49, Central Cabarrus 14
Northwest Cabarrus 21, West Cabarrus 0
Cannon Cougars 37, Christ the King 14
ROWAN COUNTY
South Rowan 36, Monroe Union Academy 22
North Rowan 51, East Rowan 10
Salisbury 42, North Davidson 0
NEXT WEEK’S CABCO GAMES
Concord at Mount Pleasant
Jay M. Robinson at West Cabarrus
Hickory Ridge at Mint Hill Independence
Northwest Cabarrus at A.L. Brown
Kings Mountain at Cox Mill
Central Cabarrus at Monroe Piedmont
Cannon Cougars at Hickory Hawks