Here are scores from Week 5 of high school football involving Cabarrus County and Rowan County teams:
FRIDAY’S CABARRUS COUNTY GAMES
No. 2 Northwest Cabarrus 63, South Rowan 0
No. 5 Concord 11, East Rowan 10
No. 6 (tie) Hickory Ridge 33, No. 3 A.L. Brown 28
No. 6 Mount Pleasant 28, West Stanly 20
West Cabarrus 23, South Iredell 22, OT
Mooresville 42, Cox Mill 3
Salisbury 12, Thomasville 6
North Rowan 20, South Davidson 14
NEXT WEEK’S CABARRUS GAMES
Charlotte Christian at Cannon Cougars
Central Cabarrus at Concord
Carson at Jay M. Robinson
East Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus
Mooresville at Hickory Ridge
