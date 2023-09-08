Here are scores from Week 4 of high school football involving Cabarrus County and Rowan County teams:
FRIDAY’S CABARRUS RESULTS
(Starting with teams in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus Rankings:)
No. 1 Jay M. Robinson 54, Central Cabarrus 0
No. 2 Northwest Cabarrus 48, No. 5 (tie) Mount Pleasant 0
Providence Day 49, No. 3 Cannon Cougars 7
Chambers 63, No. 4 Hickory Ridge 14
No. 5 (tie) A.L. Brown 49, South Rowan 6
Hickory 35, Cox Mill 15
Porter Ridge 31, West Cabarrus 7
ROWAN COUNTY GAMES
Salisbury 31, Roxboro Person 6
North Rowan 20, High Point Andrews 14
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Northwest Cabarrus at South Rowan
A.L. Brown at Hickory Ridge
Mount Pleasant at West Stanly
Concord at East Rowan
Cox Mill at Mooresville
West Cabarrus at South Iredell