Up Where They Belong: Chargers have been the toast of the SPC for years, and they sit atop the standings again

In a season such as this, he said, that’s particularly important.

“This is a patient team,” Viegelmann said . “They’ve waited, they’ve had rule changes, they’ve had COVID changes, they’ve had delays in their season. They’ve done everything they need to do in order to be able to be playing right now. They’ve waited their turn.”

One of things that’s helped the Chargers remain so focused this season is senior leadership. Throughout the years, many former players have been mature athletes – with several going on to play at the college level – who’ve passed on the leadership mantle, and the next generation has grabbed it and run with it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That’s also the case with this year’s Chargers.

“There’s always the (mindset) of, ‘We have to be better than last year,’” Douglas said. “That’s always the expectation, but I feel like we had a good group of juniors last year, and that carried over to this year. We definitely lost some key players, but I feel like we made it up in our (2021) class as well.”

Viegelmann concurred with his senior captain.