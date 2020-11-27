Up Where They Belong: Chargers have been the toast of the SPC for years, and they sit atop the standings again

CONCORD – The team talent comes at you in waves, and it is often fast and furious.
It’s one thing when the team’s starting rotation gets things going, sometimes building big leads before many of their doting parents have a chance to settle into the bleachers good.
But then, just when opponents believe they’re going to get a respite, here comes another group of the team’s players – many of them tall – with the ability to fly high or dash laterally or think through a tough situation on the court to produce points.
Meet the 2020 Cox Mill volleyball team.
The Chargers are tough, they are athletic, and they are hungry for a championship.
Much of that desire to win titles simply comes with being a part of the program. At Cox Mill, it’s just what they do.
In fact, ever since their middle-school days, no members of the team -- not even the eight seniors on the roster – have ever witnessed a Cox Mil team that didn’t end the season with a conference championship.
For the past six years, the Chargers have either won or shared the South Piedmont 3A Conference crown. And so far, they’re on track to make it seven years in a row.
Boasting a 3-0 overall record, including a 2-0 mark in league play, Cox Mill sits alone in first place in the SPC. The Chargers moved firmly into that position Tuesday night, when they shut out a strong Jay M. Robinson team that hadn’t even lost a set, let alone a match, entering the showdown.
The Bulldogs reached double digits in points in just one of the three sets Tuesday, and the Chargers walked out of the Jay M. Robinson gym back in a familiar position for the program: at the top of the heap.
It definitely feels good to be here, the players say, but they don’t want to rest on the notion that the job is complete just three matches into the season.
ere are 11 more matches remaining in this COVID-delayed regular-season before they can call themselves SPC champions yet again. And at Cox Mill, that’s usually the goal.
“That’s what we’re going for: We’re ring chasing,” said senior setter Ava Douglas. “That’s what we want.”
Other than its initial season of existence, in 2009, Cox Mill has always been a strong program. But the steady flow of league championships began in 2014, when Michelle Phillips began coaching the Chargers, and it’s continued the last few seasons with Ralph Viegelmann at the helm.
Since that 2014 campaign, the Chargers have amassed a remarkable conference record of 87-2 with six SPC titles and a state championship in 2016.
This year’s Cox Mill squad is showing early signs of similar dominance, but one of the things that impress Viegelmann most about these Chargers is the fact that they’re not a group that’s playing desperate, rushing to keep up with the program’s rich legacy.
In a season such as this, he said, that’s particularly important.
“This is a patient team,” Viegelmann said . “They’ve waited, they’ve had rule changes, they’ve had COVID changes, they’ve had delays in their season. They’ve done everything they need to do in order to be able to be playing right now. They’ve waited their turn.”
One of things that’s helped the Chargers remain so focused this season is senior leadership. Throughout the years, many former players have been mature athletes – with several going on to play at the college level – who’ve passed on the leadership mantle, and the next generation has grabbed it and run with it.
Support Local Journalism
That’s also the case with this year’s Chargers.
“There’s always the (mindset) of, ‘We have to be better than last year,’” Douglas said. “That’s always the expectation, but I feel like we had a good group of juniors last year, and that carried over to this year. We definitely lost some key players, but I feel like we made it up in our (2021) class as well.”
Viegelmann concurred with his senior captain.
“We lost a couple seniors last year who went and played college ball, so there were leadership voids,” Viegelmann explained. “But all (this season’s) seniors have had no problems with that. They’re the first ones in line, they set up the nets for practice. They do everything they need to do to be good leaders out there, and it’s definitely helped us.
“One through 14, they’re all close, and they practice that way. They get it done on the practice court together.”
Raven Gray, a senior outside hitter, said familiarity is a big reason the team has been able to gel so well this year.
“Most of us, we’ve been playing together since middle school and our JV year,” said the 6-foot Gray, “so the bond we have really helps us and pushes our momentum.”
Because of that bond, it’s been easier to accept when one teammate corrects another or when one Charger tells the other to push herself just a little bit more.
“It’s definitely our team connection, being able to work together,” said another senior, 6-foot Robin Rosser. “We’re really able to communicate super well, just because we were so bonded at a young age. We feel like we can go to each other and say, ‘Hey, we need to work on this’ or ‘Hey, how can I help myself get better?’
“Open communication really helps us,” Rosser added. “We’re all really driven to do well, and we all compete at a high level, so it really helps us succeed.”
That unity certainly plays a major role, but the undeniable team-wide talent is another huge factor.
With the 2020 Chargers, Viegelmann has the ability to substitute players freely with little to no drop-off in ability. That was on full display Tuesday against Jay M. Robinson.
During one stretch, it was the 6-foot-5 Yasmine Parker, Douglas, Gray, Rosser, Kennedy Jackson, Emma Sedlacek and Olivia Todd doing damage. Other times, it was players such as Amaya Bridges, Jadyn Webb, Brianna Lynch, Erin Gillin, Czana Doctor and Lexi Taylor closing the deal.
Quality balance from a team that’s quite possibly the most towering in the SPC.
But again, none of that means the job is done. For as dominant as the Chargers are at the net and for as strong as Jackson is as the team’s libero – “I think she’s one of the better defensive players in the Charlotte area,” Viegelmann said – their coach said there’s an area they must improve to wind up as SPC champions again.
“Our middles,” Viegelmann said. “Our middles are really young with volleyball experience, but they’re athletic. If we can get our middles to play like the rest of that starting lineup, we’ll be a force come the end of the year.”
The expectation among the players is that everything will get taken care of because they have a common goal.
“I think it’s just momentum,” Douglas said. “Last year, we only lost two (regular-season) matches. Those two matches were detrimental to our process, so hopefully this year we’re going to carry that momentum and get some more wins.
“And even if we do lose a match or two, it’s all about how we come back from that.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!