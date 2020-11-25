VOLLEYBALL: In battle of unbeatens, balanced Chargers stay perfect on the SPC mountaintop

“This one was very important to us,” said Cox Mill 6-foot senior outside hitter Raven Gray. “With everything going on, we’re trying to get as many wins in, as many games in, as we can, just in case anything happens.”

Robin Rosser, a fellow 6-foot senior, echoed those sentiments.

“It’s definitely really great to get a win because we don’t really know what game is going to be our last,” Rosser said. “We had to put it all on the line and just never give up, so it’s really great to be able to get out, have fun as a team, and just enjoy ourselves.”

There was a lot of enjoyment and celebrating on the Cox Mill side of the net Tuesday.

With the exception of the final set, there was very little drama in a match the Chargers dominated throughout the night. A team with quality height across the board, Cox Mill controlled the net, and everything else fell into place.

With 6-foot-5 Yasmine Parker manning things in the middle, particularly with timely blocks, and Ava Douglas’ near-perfect sets, different Chargers were able to swoop in for kills or points – especially the high-flying Gray -- that ended brief Jay M. Robinson surges.