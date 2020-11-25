VOLLEYBALL: In battle of unbeatens, balanced Chargers stay perfect on the SPC mountaintop

CONCORD – It was a meeting of two undefeated volleyball teams Tuesday night, the biggest match in the South Piedmont 3A Conference in this still-young season.
Neither team had lost a set thus far, let alone a match.
The homestanding Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs had a 3-0 record, 2-0 in the SPC, and were looking strong in coach Rebekah Stokes’ first season leading the team.
Ralph Viegelmann’s Cox Mill squad sat at 2-0, 1-0 in the conference, and even more impressive, the Chargers had a string of 21 victories in a row over SPC teams.
Make that 22.
Cox Mill came to the Jay M. Robinson gym and handled the gritty Bulldogs, shutting them out in three sets – 25-8, 25-9 and 25-18.
The Chargers (3-0, 2-0) now have sole possession of first place in the conference during a season that was forced to have a delayed start because of the novel coronavirus.
Like many athletes, because of climbing infection numbers nationally, the Cox Mill players fear a stoppage of high school athletics, similar to what happened in the spring when the pandemic began. So not only were the Chargers playing hard Tuesday because it was a battle of unbeatens; it was a rivalry match, and they felt it was critical to get into first place to have a chance to claim at least a share of their seventh SPC title in a row.
“This one was very important to us,” said Cox Mill 6-foot senior outside hitter Raven Gray. “With everything going on, we’re trying to get as many wins in, as many games in, as we can, just in case anything happens.”
Robin Rosser, a fellow 6-foot senior, echoed those sentiments.
“It’s definitely really great to get a win because we don’t really know what game is going to be our last,” Rosser said. “We had to put it all on the line and just never give up, so it’s really great to be able to get out, have fun as a team, and just enjoy ourselves.”
There was a lot of enjoyment and celebrating on the Cox Mill side of the net Tuesday.
With the exception of the final set, there was very little drama in a match the Chargers dominated throughout the night. A team with quality height across the board, Cox Mill controlled the net, and everything else fell into place.
With 6-foot-5 Yasmine Parker manning things in the middle, particularly with timely blocks, and Ava Douglas’ near-perfect sets, different Chargers were able to swoop in for kills or points – especially the high-flying Gray -- that ended brief Jay M. Robinson surges.
That team-wide athleticism allowed Cox Mill to often reach well-placed shots from the Bulldogs and keep the ball in play until the Chargers could recover and ease back into their offense.
“Our size sets it up,” Viegelmann said, “but it’s our defense. We run everything off our defense. It’s our defensive players that do all of our work, and then we look good on offense.
“We’re excited for this win,” Viegelmann added. “We have big hopes for this year, with all of our seniors. We have work to do in conference, and then we want to start preparing and, hopefully, be able to play a couple games in states.”
With the 2020 Chargers, Viegelmann has the ability to substitute players freely with little to no drop-off in ability. That was on full display Tuesday.
During one stretch, it was Gray, Parker, Rosser, Douglas, Kennedy Jackson, Emma Sedlacek and Olivia Todd doing damage. Other times, it was players such as – take a deep breath -- Amaya Bridges, Jadyn Webb, Brianna Lynch, Erin Gillin, Czana Doctor or Lexi Taylor contributing to the closing of the deal.
It was a cadre of Chargers on this night.
“Every win is important, no matter how far along we are,” said the 5-10 Douglas. “It determines our seed for the playoffs.
“This helps our team’s momentum a lot. Previous to this game, (the Bulldogs) were actually seeded above us, so this was definitely a good game to win.”
Junior libero McKenna Furr paced the Bulldogs with eight digs and six service aces. Freshman setter Haven Monroe had nine assists and four kills.
Jay M. Robinson was the last SPC team to defeat the Chargers, back in 2018 when they shared the conference crown, and Viegelmann wasn’t taking anything for granted heading into Tuesday night’s matchup.
“We played Jay M. Robinson last year in the conference championship, so we expect them to put together a good team,” Viegelmann said. “The difference was we’re loaded with seniors, so we’re a tough group. We have eight seniors that all contribute to our team, and then a handful of juniors that do the same thing.
“I think we’re probably a lot older team than (the Bulldogs), but they’re going to be a team that’s in contention over the next couple years.”
