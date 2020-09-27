YOUTH FOOTBALL: This ‘Juice’ will be loose at All-American Bowl

CONCORD – Harris Road Middle School sixth-grader Caylen “Juice” Hall has been invited to this year’s prestigious Offense-Defense All-American Bowl.
From Dec. 27-30, the 12-year-old Hall will be in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, showcasing his skills against some of the nation’s top talent in his age group.
This isn’t the first time Hall has received national recognition. He first began to gain interest from national camps and all-star games at the age of 9. And, according to his father, Calvin, he’s also had a visit to the University of South Carolina.
Hall typically plays AAU football. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, he’s currently playing Pop Warner Football for the Lake Norman Giants’ 7-on-7 team, where he leads the league in touchdowns.
The speedy Hall’s primary position is running back, although he doubles as a defensive back on the other side of the ball. Throughout his young career, he’s also played quarterback and been a return man.
In addition to offering world-class instruction, Offense-Defense football camps are used to evaluate the best high school and youth athletes for inclusion in the end-of-year Offense-Defense All-American Bowl Week.
The Offense-Defense All-American Bowl is in its 15th incarnation and is a week-long series of events that includes awards dinners, press conferences, the ODFL National tournament, Youth All-American Bowl Games, a youth football convention and a coaches clinic.
The bowl game itself features 80 of the top high school and youth football players across the country. Some of the most successful players the game has produced include NFL standouts Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson, and former stars Dez Bryant and Earl Thomas.
Hall’s parents are Calvin and Zanetta Hall. Calvin Hall is a former standout athlete at Northwest Cabarrus High School.
