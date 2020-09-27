YOUTH FOOTBALL: This ‘Juice’ will be loose at All-American Bowl

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD – Harris Road Middle School sixth-grader Caylen “Juice” Hall has been invited to this year’s prestigious Offense-Defense All-American Bowl.

From Dec. 27-30, the 12-year-old Hall will be in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, showcasing his skills against some of the nation’s top talent in his age group.

This isn’t the first time Hall has received national recognition. He first began to gain interest from national camps and all-star games at the age of 9. And, according to his father, Calvin, he’s also had a visit to the University of South Carolina.

Hall typically plays AAU football. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, he’s currently playing Pop Warner Football for the Lake Norman Giants’ 7-on-7 team, where he leads the league in touchdowns.

The speedy Hall’s primary position is running back, although he doubles as a defensive back on the other side of the ball. Throughout his young career, he’s also played quarterback and been a return man.

In addition to offering world-class instruction, Offense-Defense football camps are used to evaluate the best high school and youth athletes for inclusion in the end-of-year Offense-Defense All-American Bowl Week.