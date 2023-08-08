Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Georgia State University
ATLANTA, GA – To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Students from your coverage area include Jahmed Williams of Concord
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.