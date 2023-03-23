CONCORD – The City of Concord Buildings and Grounds Department, Cemetery Division will begin annual spring cleaning of the Oakwood Cemetery, Rutherford Memorial Cemetery, and West Concord Cemetery on Monday, March 27. The work is anticipated to take one week to complete.

In order to prepare for the spring mowing and grounds work, residents are asked to kindly remove items on or near gravesites prior to Monday, March 27. Any item not removed from gravesites before this time will be discarded. Flowers may be replaced beginning Monday, April 3. Notices are also posted at each of the cemeteries.