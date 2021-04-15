state briefs

Neighbors call 911 on Black teen practicing ROTC drill
RALEIGH — A Black teenager who was practicing a ROTC routine with a replica rifle was shocked when neighbors called the police on him.
WRAL reported Wednesday that Jathan Walthour had recently joined the team at Sanderson High School in Raleigh. He decided to practice Tuesday night at about 9 p.m.
Some of the 911 calls were released. In one, a resident reports that a man was outside with a gun and “walking up and down our cul-de-sac.”
Walthour said his training from a community program called ‘Police Explorers’ had taught him how to properly handle the situation when officers arrived.
“I placed the gun down on the ground and walked away from it,” he said. “And I kept my hands visible, away from my pockets and things because the officers recommend you keep your hands where the officers can see you.”
Police have suggested that the teen practice his ROTC drills in his backyard. His family is thinking of making fliers to let neighbors know Jathan is in ROTC and not a threat.
Bank of America profit doubles in 1Q to $8.1 billion
NEW YORK — Bank of America’s profits doubled in the first quarter, the bank said Thursday, as the improving economy allowed it to release billions from its loan-loss reserves that it originally set aside in the early days of the pandemic.
Bank of America is the latest of the big banks to say it has released billions from its reserves, following JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, which announced results Wednesday. The release of reserves helped both of those banks’ profits soar compared to the year-ago first quarter.
The Charlotte-based banking giant earned $8.1 billion in the quarter, equal to 86 cents per share, compared to a profit of $4.01 billion, or 40 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.
The Associated Press
Analysts were looking for BofA to earn 66 cents a share.The bank had a net one-time gain of $1.86 billion for releasing loans from its loan-loss reserves.
Official: 1 dead in collapse of old bridge
MANTEO — One person was killed after a portion of an old bridge on the North Carolina Outer Banks collapsed and fell into the water, authorities said Wednesday.
Capt. Jeff Derringer of the Dare County Sheriff’s Office said workers were dismantling a section of the old Bonner Bridge around 5 p.m. when that section fell approximately 110 feet into Oregon Inlet. The accident was first reported by OBX Today.
Pictures taken from traffic cameras showed the road deck had been removed from the steel girders and stacked on top of them.
The section of the bridge that fell was the last section to be demolished and was the tallest point of the old span, officials said. The portion of the bridge that remains is being prepared for conversion into a fishing pier that will open to the public this summer.
The Bonner Bridge was completed in 1963, but had been deteriorating for years. The new Marc Basnight Bridge was built parallel to it and opened in 2019.
