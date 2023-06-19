First Missionary Baptist Church (FMBC) will host a Summer Community Fun Fair at Marvin Caldwell Park, 362 Georgia St. SW, Concord, on Sunday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adults, teenagers, and children of all ages within the city of Concord and the surrounding Charlotte metropolitan areas will benefit from this family-fun event. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

FMBC is located at 59 Chestnut Dr. SW, Concord, NC 28025, and has served the community for over 140 years. FMBC partners with the House of Hope, which provides several essential services.

Their flagship service is their free Emergency Food Distribution Center called Operation Breadbasket. Through this program they offer a 7-day supply of free groceries to those in need.

“We here at FMBC are honored to host this event as we serve the people of Concord. I’m excited for us to provide a haven for all people to fellowship and have their needs met,” says Lead Pastor Herb Rhedrick.

The Summer Community Fun Fair in Concord will begin with a 45-minute worship service in the park at 11 a.m., and the day’s festivities will conclude at 4 p.m. A local disc jockey, DJ K-otik, will be on-site with food truck vendors serving hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, drinks, and desserts. Children’s activities include a bounce house, face painting, crafts, and obstacle courses.

Adults can participate in their favorite card games, such as Spades, and Bid Whiz, or board games, like Backgammon, and Dominos, while our sports enthusiasts can compete in three-on-three basketball tournaments. Attendees can enter a raffle to win prizes before the end of the event.

Community Partners include Atrium Health, Bunk57 Ministries, Cabarrus Health Alliance, Concord Fire Department, DJ K-otik, Laff House, and Kristins Kreations.

Contact FMBC: For more information, please visit https://www.fmbc-concord.org/sundayfunday