Supreme Court ruling could be bad for athletes in long run

The NCAA exists to provide student-athletes opportunities, and my guess is the NCAA as we know it is about to be changed forever — but I am not sure if it's for the better.

First off, can we stop with the whole "poor exploited athletes who don't get a thing from the NCAA" narrative? Because it is 100% false. Division I athletes are not exploited and the idea they aren't compensated for what they do is silly.

I have two children who were Division I athletes. One has two degrees, and through the connections he made while playing college football, he landed an excellent job. The other is about a month from finishing her master's degree and is likely going to be able to parlay a connection she made while playing into an excellent job.

Neither of them paid a dime for their education, housing or food for four years, and both got a monthly stipend/cost of attendance check. They had access to tutors, academic advisors, life skills coaches, nutritionists, doctors, etc. They got to travel to places they would never have gotten a chance to see.

If that is being exploited, I want to be exploited some day, too. I estimate that the total package — everything included — for their two educations was worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $600,000. That's not "free."