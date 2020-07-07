The Ameer-icle Mile

KANNAPOLIS — Albert Einstein once said, “Adversity introduces a man to himself.”
No statement could be truer for former Northwest Cabarrus basketball star Ameer Jackson.
With a career that has quite literally spanned across the globe, with most recent stops in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, Jackson has faced his fair share of adversity along the way.
A combination of injuries and poor off-the-court decisions have plagued Jackson’s career. However, through each obstacle, Jackson has learned more about himself and what he wants in life.
“I know basketball is going to provide for my family,” Jackson stated. “I shouldn’t be doing anything that could hinder me from doing that.”
Growing up in Kannapolis, Jackson was raised by his mother and stepfather, Bridget and Anthony Haynie. A late bloomer, Jackson battled through being undersized to find success on the Northwest Cabarrus basketball team.
After playing two varsity seasons at Northwest Cabarrus under coach Daniel Jenkins, including scoring more than 500 points his second year, Jackson transferred to Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia.
“Fork Union helped me a lot. It was very strict; both military-wise and school-wise. They helped me a lot with preparing for college.”
From there, Jackson had one year of high school eligibility left. He decided to return to North Carolina, playing his senior season at Charlotte’s Evelyn Mack Academy, now known as Liberty Heights.
During that season, Jackson was exposed to some of the top high school talent in America. Some of that talent included Andrew Wiggins, who was the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, as well as Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier.
Despite failing to receive any major college offers, Jackson’s scoring potential earned him an offer to Dodge City Community College in Kansas.
Dodge City is where Jackson really came into his own.
Having grown from his 5-foot-8 height at Northwest Cabarrus to 6-4, Jackson now had the size to match his elite scoring ability.
He averaged 13 points per game as a freshman, then followed that up with 15 points per game as a sophomore, including a career-high 30 points against Cowley County Community College.
According to Jackson, he and nearly every other junior college player came to school with one goal: transfer to a major college program.
“If you know about (playing JUCO ball), you’re not there to have fun; you’re there for business and to get where you want to go,” Jackson said.
Years later, Jackson is currently 11th on Dodge City’s all-time scoring list. He was named a JUCO All-American after his sophomore year. That output allowed Jackson to achieve one of his dreams, signing with a Division I basketball program. Jackson signed with Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
Unfortunately for Jackson, his time at SHSU was a far cry from what he wanted it to be.
Just four games into his first season, Jackson suffered a gruesome left knee injury that left him with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus.
Little did Jackson know he would not play another game for the Bearkats.
After missing the rest of that season with his injury, Jackson was dismissed by the team for violations of school policy.
“I wasn’t the person (then) that I am now,” he said. “I’m smarter, I’m more aware of what I want to do in life. I know now that I want to play basketball, so I have to take it more seriously. I just wasn’t doing that in college.”
Jackson says he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time” when he got dismissed from the team.
“I was one of the main guys on the team, so I felt like I was invincible,” he said. “I was so young. I had NBA agents and scouts coming to see me, so me getting in trouble off the court, wrong timing, wrong place in my dorm, it was just me being big-headed.”
After those major blows to his health and reputation, Jackson had to give up his status as a D-1 basketball player.
Fortunately for him, Jackson was able once again to come back home to North Carolina, where he was signed by Division II Winston-Salem State University.
According to Jackson, he had numerous offers from D-II schools. He ultimately chose WSSU, because of its proximity to Concord as well as its status as an historically black college or university.
Having earned a medical redshirt due to only playing four games at Sam Houston State, Jackson had two years of eligibility remaining when he arrived at Winston-Salem.
Jackson went on to finish second on the Rams in scoring. Despite having one year of eligibility remaining, Jackson decided to try his hand at going pro.
Despite not being drafted by the NBA, Jackson was able to sign with CNAV in the Romanian basketball league, Liga I. In his lone season in Romania, Jackson averaged an impressive 37 points per game.
“It was the type of league where if you go there and kill it, you can go to a better one,” he recalled.
And that is exactly what happened.
Jackson was picked up by Al-Khor SC of the Qatar Basketball League, one of the top Middle Eastern basketball leagues. According to Jackson, the league has seen former NBA and NBA G-League players perform on its teams.
In Qatar, Jackson showed the peak of his potential, averaging not only 24 points, but 10 rebounds as well — impressive numbers, especially for a point guard.
After that season, adversity struck Jackson once again. Getting ready to play for a new team in Saudi Arabia, Jackson tore his right ACL the summer before the 2019-20 season.
Since that injury, Jackson has spent the rest of his time until now recovering and attempting to make the most of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Until (the recent ACL injury), I wasn’t really taking care of my body,” Jackson said. “I wasn’t stretching on my own, weightlifting on my own, or running on my own. I wasn’t watching what I put into my body.
“After the surgery, this is the best my body has ever felt.”
After all he’s been through, Jackson has learned how to prioritize basketball and take care of his body.
Now with the knowledge needed to be successful, Jackson is ready to take on the next challenge — continuing his professional career.
His plans now are to return to Qatar and play one more season in the QBL. After that, he will apply to join the NBA Summer League with the hopes of being signed to an NBA or G-League roster.
“I bring a lot of leadership and aggressiveness to the table,” he said. “I am going to give 100 percent every night.”
