The Cream of Cabarrus

Last week: W, Mint Hill Rocky River, 28-6

The Wonders’ one-spot drop has nothing to do with their own play; it’s what other teams in the county are doing. All the Wonders seem to do each week is take care of business.

This week: idle

4. MOUNT PLEASANT (3-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: W, Walkertown, 10-0

The Tigers haven’t necessarily blown away the competition, although they have two shutouts in their three games and simply do the little things the right way.

This week: at Northwest Cabarrus (0-2)

5. JAY M. ROBINSON (3-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: W, South Rowan, 42-0

We actually feel sorry for the Bulldogs, a team that just keeps on winning but has trouble climbing the rankings because of what other teams are doing. But it’s only Week 4. So much is still within their reach.

This week: at South Rowan (1-1)