Town of Cleveland to host Day of Celebration

CLEVELAND - The Town of Cleveland will be hosting a Day of Celebration to provide the community an opportunity to connect in person to the many new and revitalized resources of the Town Today, according to a press release from Cleveland.

May 22nd will be recognized as the “Town of Cleveland Today”- Day of Celebration. Community members are encouraged to participate in a fun-filled day, beginning with breakfast and ending with “Dancing on Depot” – Summer Break Concert Series.

Following two years of community input, town officials and community members are taking steps to enhance the town’s infrastructure and build excitement for the future among the community and neighboring communities.

The town, which prides itself in “Home-Town Quality Living,” is taking steps to revitalize and preserve history, stories, the charm of the small-town community, yet incorporating community input for enhancing connectivity and creating community resources that unite the past, present, and future. Join in the day-long celebration, reconnect or make new connections to both community members and resources.