Town of Cleveland to host Day of Celebration

CLEVELAND - The Town of Cleveland will be hosting a Day of Celebration to provide the community an opportunity to connect in person to the many new and revitalized resources of the Town Today, according to a press release from Cleveland.
May 22nd will be recognized as the “Town of Cleveland Today”- Day of Celebration. Community members are encouraged to participate in a fun-filled day, beginning with breakfast and ending with “Dancing on Depot” – Summer Break Concert Series.
Following two years of community input, town officials and community members are taking steps to enhance the town’s infrastructure and build excitement for the future among the community and neighboring communities.
The town, which prides itself in “Home-Town Quality Living,” is taking steps to revitalize and preserve history, stories, the charm of the small-town community, yet incorporating community input for enhancing connectivity and creating community resources that unite the past, present, and future. Join in the day-long celebration, reconnect or make new connections to both community members and resources.
Come tour newly constructed buildings, including the fire department, Library, Novant and the newly renovated Ice Cream Parlor and General Store. Be sure to attend the unveiling of the one of a kind logoed barn quilt that now unites the Town of Cleveland with the greater West Rowan Barn Quilt Tour throughout neighboringneigboring communities, and view firsthand the many resources highlighted on the website that support buying local and connectivity available now and in the future.
The press release said Mayor Pat Phifer and Town Commissioners will utilize this community event to celebrate an ongoing commitment to unite within the town and our neighboring communities.
“As the West Rowan region encounters unprecedented growth, the Town of Cleveland Board strives to embrace the responsibility of uniting and cooperating with the other communities, working together to ensure that the quality of life the community has enjoyed is retained,” stated Mayor Pat Phifer. “Working with internal and external connectivity amongst our communities ensures that growth, while inevitable, remains positive for all involved.”
May 22nd is only a peek into the small town’s future as additional community gatherings are scheduled, including a mini-concert series that will follow the 4th Saturday of each month until October 23rd, with the unveiling of the largest barn quilt in the US.
As Town Officials take on their part to enhance the small-town community; community members are encouraged to share their ideas and time in beautification and revitalization projects. New communication and marketing efforts are currently in the works to enhance communication between officials and community members. Community members can expect these new communication efforts to go into effect in the coming months, including Nextdoor, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and ongoing evolving and enhanced website.