Rick Wood celebrating 70th birthday

Rick Wood of Mt. Pleasant will celebrate his 70th birthday on Thursday, Nov. 19.

He and his wife, Vickie Wood, have two daughters, Sarah Blackwell ad Katie Almond.

Their grandchildren are Gracie Blackwell, Ellie Blackwell, Lexie Almond and Jackson Almond.

Rick is retired from the City of Concord where he was the superintendent of the Water Resources Department. He is a member of Newlife Church in Locust.

His famiy said “He is the best dad and grandpa in the world!”