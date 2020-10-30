Local artist continues “Meteoric Rise” with new children’s book, TV appearances, and more

Through all the success and fame, James has remained grounded at ClearWater—though he’s moved studios within the facility twice now. He claimed a large, airy, bright space in the recently renovated lower level, where he has set up several work stations: one for oil painting, one for pastel work, one for projecting his drawings so he can paint illustrations in the second stages, and so forth. He has a display area for books and awards as well as a seating area for interviews, both of the in-person and Zoom variety. These days, he’s found a rhythm in his daily regimen of balancing the demands of fatherhood with the demands of fame and fandom. Sometimes he pulls an all-nighter; sometimes he’s home for dinner and an evening with family. He often spends time studying other illustrators’ work and exchanges advice with his network of fellow artists, both in the ClearWater building and in “the business,” the latter being built through so many conferences and events prior to the pandemic. He also stays in touch with his fans through careful attention to his social media. On Instagram, he rewards young readers whose parents have tagged him with their very own hand-drawn golden crown in his re-posted photo of them with the book. Through it all, his energy remains steady and his focus, unwavering.