Life at Oaklawn: Leaves, picnics and barbecue

I have a photo of my mother, Violet Cannon, and her Sunday school class from Poplar Tent. Can any of you pick out your image? This shows the sizes of the oak trees in the yard. I remember mother having a picnic at the house for this Sunday school class. I am not sure of the year, but think it was sometime in the 1950s. That tree was one of the biggest ones in the yard, and I would often sit at the trunk in the shade and read.

During the fall months, Daddy would get the animals separated and get ready to take them to the sale. He would also select the pigs to keep as well as the one that was donated to the Poplar Tent Bar-B-Que.

It is sad this year as there is not going to be a barbecue because of the virus. In times gone by, this was the time the ladies made desserts, worked the takeout stand and just had a good time talking with each other.

I remember one time that my mother was a waitress at the fellowship hall during this time at the church. One of the ladies told me the tables were packed so close together that mother could not reach across the table to pour tea, so she just crawled under the table to get to the other side.