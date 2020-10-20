Life at Oaklawn: Leaves, picnics and barbecue

The fall of the year brings back more memories of Oaklawn, and I am sure that this is why it was called Oaklawn.
When I was growing up, there were huge oaks everywhere around the house, some so large it took two people to reach around the trunks. These trees had lots of leaves, and it was a job to rake them away from the house.
We used the large cotton baskets to gather up the leaves, and Daddy would take them out in the middle of the pasture and start a burn pile. As I have told you, we had only a pump for water, and he always had a large bucket of water handy to put out the fire if necessary.
I remember one time Daddy thought he could rake the leaves with the hay rake. He hitched up the horses and started trying to rake the leaves. He did not realize at the time that the leaves would go between the teeth, and it was useless to rake any leaves. Daddy just looked at Mother and shook his head. He hired some men to come and help with cleaning up the yard after that failed.
I was very young and was of no help except to jump in the piles of leaves and have fun.
What they would have given for a leaf vacuum during those days in the 1940s.
I have a photo of my mother, Violet Cannon, and her Sunday school class from Poplar Tent. Can any of you pick out your image? This shows the sizes of the oak trees in the yard. I remember mother having a picnic at the house for this Sunday school class. I am not sure of the year, but think it was sometime in the 1950s. That tree was one of the biggest ones in the yard, and I would often sit at the trunk in the shade and read.
During the fall months, Daddy would get the animals separated and get ready to take them to the sale. He would also select the pigs to keep as well as the one that was donated to the Poplar Tent Bar-B-Que.
It is sad this year as there is not going to be a barbecue because of the virus. In times gone by, this was the time the ladies made desserts, worked the takeout stand and just had a good time talking with each other.
I remember one time that my mother was a waitress at the fellowship hall during this time at the church. One of the ladies told me the tables were packed so close together that mother could not reach across the table to pour tea, so she just crawled under the table to get to the other side.
Mother just loved helping, and enjoying seeing all the people that she knew. It was very hard for her to give up city life in Huntersville and move out to the country. I can remember her being so happy to be around people.
I have been asked to give a talk at a church in Concord for one of their meetings and have been thinking of a good November tale I could share. I was thinking of telling them how to prepare opossum for Thanksgiving, or as my Granddaddy Robert Caldwell Cannon called them, “possum.”
Hope all of you readers are doing well and will continue to pray for our country and for a cure for the virus. Be safe and God bless.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family has lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.
