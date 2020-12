Do not repay evil with evil or insult with insult. On the contrary, repay evil with blessing, because to this you were called so that you may inherit a blessing. - 1 Peter 3:9 (NIV)

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

What would it look like to bless those who curse me?

TODAY'S PRAYER

Dear Lord Jesus, thank you for forgiving us. Give us strength to follow your example of showing mercy. Amen.