The disciples went and woke him, saying, “Lord, save us! We’re going to drown!” . . . Then he got up and rebuked the winds and the waves, and it was completely calm. - Matthew 8:25-26 (NIV)

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

God’s sure refuge is stronger than any storm.

TODAY'S PRAYER

Ever-present God, when we call out to you in distress, you hear our prayers. Give us strength to face the hard times. In the name of Jesus Christ, we pray. Amen.