This is how and why we celebrate Three Kings' Day on Jan. 6

In the fourth century, Christians across the Eastern and Western Mediterranean began celebrating the Epiphany, God's manifestation in Jesus' early life, during the darkest time of the year. Perhaps they chose that time because others had long celebrated the triumph of light over darkness around the winter solstice. Christians in the West eventually separated their feast days for Jesus' birth, the magi's visit, and his baptism. That is why many Catholic and Protestant communities celebrate the magi's visit to the child Jesus, when they do him homage as king, on Jan. 6 (or on Sunday that week). Christians in the East continued celebrating those events more closely together, some in a single feast. That is why many Orthodox communities celebrate John's baptism, when a voice from the heavens calls Jesus the son of God, on that date.

With the feast of the Epiphany, Christians mark Jesus' humanity, divinity and kingship through story, gift-giving and food. In light of Matthew's gospel, they retell the story of the magi who embark on a journey from the East following a star in search of the newborn king. Upon arriving in Jerusalem, they asked King Herod, the chief priests and scribes where he might be found. Their reading of the prophets and the star pointed the magi to Bethlehem. When the magi found Jesus and Mary at their house, they were overjoyed, did him homage, and gifted him gold, frankincense and myrrh.