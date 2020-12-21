Annual Pajama & Blanket Drive a success

Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery held its annual holiday Pajama & Blanket Drive which benefits children who will spend their holiday hospitalized at the Jeff Gordon Children's Hospital at Atrium Health in Concord.

Spokesperson Mary Connaughty-Sullivan reported that the community responded in such an amazing and generous way this year--filling three large boxes to overflowing with PJs of all sizes and colors as well as lots of beautiful, cozy blankets, some which were handmade.

The boxes were delivered to Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation on Dec. 16, and will be distributed to the children over the Christmas holiday.

"We all hope we can get back to delivering the pajamas and blankets in person again next year,” Connaughty-Sullivan said. “It's so wonderful to share these gifts with the kids and see their faces light up when we hand them their packages. Meanwhile, we're grateful that we were still able to partner with our friends, the Senior Center, and local businesses in the community who shared so generously in this special way during the holiday season."

