CCM receives generous matching gift to bolster housing initiatives

Of all the adjustments Cooperative Christian Ministry has made to continue its valuable programs and services during the COVID-19 economic shutdown crisis, its annual Celebrate HOPE event was the most challenging to envision. Once again, the ministry managed to deliver.

The Celebrate HOPE event Oct. 5 delivered CCM's message of crisis response to restoration through a virtual event.

CCM’s invitation to support a matching gift challenge generated $165,000 to support the ministry’s programs and services. Another reason the 2020 event was extraordinary is because the title sponsors and originators of the matching gift challenge, Bob and Carolyn Tucker of SHOE SHOW INC., more than matched the total donations given.

The Tuckers donated $250,000 for the event in support of CCM’s housing initiatives in Cabarrus and southern Rowan counties. The Tucker family and SHOE SHOW INC. have once again demonstrated their generous support for individuals and families in the community.

“We had no idea how a virtual event would be received in the current environment,” said CCM Executive Director Ed Hosack. “We are thankful for a community that responds so well to our neighbors in need, and we are extremely grateful for the generosity and support of the Tucker family.”

The 2020 Celebrate HOPE event was recorded and is available at www.cooperativeministry.com.