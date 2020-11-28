COLUMN: Children with an entrepreneurial spirit

While driving through my neighborhood, I always stop to buy a cup of lemonade, sweet tea or hot chocolate from the neighborhood children. Whether I am thirsty or not, I want to support these kids' efforts, and usually give them a small tip.
Some children have increasingly sought work and fundraising opportunities with the goal of earning money, while developing a positive self image and a sense of pride. These youngsters attain practical experience that will ultimately help them when they are old enough to officially enter the job market.
Brooke is a 10-year-old girl who enjoys drawing whimsical pictures on concrete with colored chalk. For my birthday, my parents hired Brooke to draw a beautiful design on their driveway. It was a nice birthday surprise, to me, to see such a lovely design when I drove up to my birthday supper!
Last year, I met a 9-year-old girl who gathered her dolls and her clothes that no longer fit and held a yard sale in front of her parents’ home.
Unsupervised, this youngster merchandised items while conversing with adult customers. She collected cash in her fashionable cross-body purse.
My 6-year-old nephew, Henry, helped raise funds for a charity called "Swimming For Smiles." This organization helps underprivileged kids. Henry's enthusiasm and hard work brought in over $500 for this cause. He was recognized for his success in his community's newspaper.
Young Hannah had several inches of her beautiful, long, wavy brown hair cut off and donated it to an organization that designs custom wigs for cancer patients.
Ten-year-old Helen noticed a need for a newspaper at her middle school.
She presented the idea to her teacher and, two weeks later, she was named "Editor in Chief." While delegating responsibilities to her classmates, she wrote the lead, front-page newspaper article.
Most impressive was a 6-year-old customer at the Atherton Target Super Store in Kannapolis. Without prompting, this boy stepped up to the guest services store associate and confidently explained, "I got this box of Legos for my birthday, but I really do not like it. I have the gift receipt. May I please exchange it for a toy that I do like?" To me, this child's initiative, directness and sincerity were noteworthy.
My own youthful jobs consisted of an early morning newspaper route and babysitting young children. I still keep in touch with many of these families. I remain fortunate for the opportunities and success that I had at a young age.
