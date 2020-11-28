COLUMN: Children with an entrepreneurial spirit

While driving through my neighborhood, I always stop to buy a cup of lemonade, sweet tea or hot chocolate from the neighborhood children. Whether I am thirsty or not, I want to support these kids' efforts, and usually give them a small tip.

Some children have increasingly sought work and fundraising opportunities with the goal of earning money, while developing a positive self image and a sense of pride. These youngsters attain practical experience that will ultimately help them when they are old enough to officially enter the job market.

Brooke is a 10-year-old girl who enjoys drawing whimsical pictures on concrete with colored chalk. For my birthday, my parents hired Brooke to draw a beautiful design on their driveway. It was a nice birthday surprise, to me, to see such a lovely design when I drove up to my birthday supper!

Last year, I met a 9-year-old girl who gathered her dolls and her clothes that no longer fit and held a yard sale in front of her parents’ home.

Unsupervised, this youngster merchandised items while conversing with adult customers. She collected cash in her fashionable cross-body purse.