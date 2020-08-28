COLUMN: Remembering the joy of a pocketknife

Once upon a time there used to be a consistent rite of passage for boys. It’s not as common now, but it used to be the first thing a boy would get that showed he was maturing, before the bb gun even. This momentous occasion was the giving of the first pocket knife.
I remember peaking into the glass cases at the hardware store when I was not much than the counter top, checking out all the different knives available. Dad would be grabbing a few things he needed for some project either at work or for home and I would just glaze at each of the blades.
There was something peaceful about watching the older gentleman whittling away on a small tree branch as well. Whether it was an old man sitting in a rocker on the porch of the old wildlife club with a pipe billowing puffs of smoke or a near Norman Rockwell-ish type image of someone sitting outside the main street barber shop, there would be that pocket knife and a small piece of wood along with some shavings.
My granddad fit this image very well. In fact, there were very few evenings if I walked up to his house that he didn’t have his Old Timer pocket knife out. Now he used it a bit differently in that he would whittle away on a block of clay, but that is a different story as he was using it for work.
You see, he didn’t come up in a time of computers, and CAD systems were still mainly in their infancy for mainstream engineering. So he would whittle on the clay, see where the clay made contact with the cavity of the thing he was trying to fit something in, then measure with a micrometer and write the dimensions on his drawings. And it worked very well.
Of course, as a kid, the big achievement was when you received a Swiss Army knife. Bulky and red, it possessed every tool and gadget you would ever need. It was like a tool designed for both James Bond and Batman’s utility belt. It possessed what seemed like 10 different blades, a pair of scissors, a couple of screwdrivers, a pry bar, and of course a corkscrew. Now I have no idea why a kid would need a corkscrew, but that always was the neatest gadget sitting on the outside of the Swiss Army knife.
Even in scouts we became proficient with a pocket knife. Kids, especially boys, had them, and it was a sort of bonding to their dad. Come birthdays or Christmas, when it was time to open gifts, there was a race to see who could get to their pocket knife first to cut open the paper and packaging.
Today though, it isn’t as prevalent. It may be due to the passage of time and the absence of heritage and tradition. It could very well be due to the fear of weapons and deeming anything remotely dangerous as such. Regardless, it just doesn’t carry the same weight that it used to. It’s ashamed too. There are so many more knife manufacturers and styles for different uses now.
I still find myself sometimes scanning through the blades in the glass display cases admiring what may be a nice addition to my little wood handled Old Timer in my front right pocket.
