New Spectrum Store opens at Concord Mills

CONCORD MILLS – Charter Communications, Inc. has opened a new Spectrum Store in Concord. The Spectrum store gives consumers in the Concord area a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile or Voice services.
“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” said Pattie Eliason, Senior Vice President, Spectrum Stores & Retail. “They are working to make our new store in Concord a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines.”
The new Concord store at 8111 Concord Mills Blvd, Suite 501 is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is in Neighborhood 5 of Concord Mills Mall.
To help protect the safety of customers and employees, and in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders, social distancing is required in the store, with occupancy of the store managed by store employees. Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly, with frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store.
Store visitors also have the opportunity to experience the power of Spectrum Internet, featuring starting speeds of 200 Mbps and plans with connections up to 1 gigabit per second, as well as the interactive Spectrum TV App, which gives customers access to the Spectrum TV® content across a wide variety of platforms and devices.
Along with sampling and ordering Spectrum services, customers also can complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment. Spectrum has opened six new and remodeled stores in the Concord area in the past two years.
Information on Spectrum store locations can be found online along with more information about Spectrum products and services. 24-hour customer assistance is always available at 1-855-707-7328.
