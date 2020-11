Small Business Saturday at the Cabarrus Arts Council unites artists with the community

UPCOMING:

Cabarrus County Public Library : Thursday, Nov. 19, 6 -7:30 p.m.; Join a discussion on documenting the stories of family heirlooms. This narrative writing group will inspire you to turn the facts of your family history into stories. Register by Nov. 18 to receive the Microsoft Teams meeting link. Sponsored by Concord Friends of the Library; Contact Denise McLain (704) 920-2061 dmmclain@cabarruscounty.us to sign up; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/roots-write-time-rr-4/

Dinner for the Arts - Sunday, Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m. Meet us in The Tap Room for Dinner for the Arts – a wonderful evening to delight your eyes, ears and taste buds. Held at the Cabarrus Brewing Company, Dinner for the Arts features live music, delicious cuisine, an artist demonstration, pop-up pottery and jewelry gift shop and a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery. Dinner for the Arts is a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council. Our Promise to Help Keep You Safe During: This is a private event, with limited seating. The Cabarrus Brewing Company will be closed to patrons without tickets. Guests are expected to wear masks at all times, except while seated. Seating is limited at each table to provide six feet distancing. Plated dinners will be served to each guest. Hand sanitizer will be available. Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave, Concord, $50; More details to come. cabarrusartscouncil.org.