Small Business Saturday at the Cabarrus Arts Council unites artists with the community

We love any opportunity when we can bring artists together with the community. Small Business Saturdays have offered that chance.
We hope you enjoy these photos from last Saturday's event. Look for the possibility of another Small Business Saturday, sponsored by the CDDC, coming this month.
Remember, the Cabarrus Arts Council is now open every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., for Saturdays in The Galleries.
Out & About Calendar
ONGOING:
The Cabarrus Arts Council Galleries Gift Shop NEW HOURS: The Galleries Gift Shop is open Thursday, Fridays, noon – 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works for yourself or as a gift. Purchases can be made by credit card only. The Cabarrus Arts Council is committed to keeping you safe and will have hand sanitizer and other safety measures in place. Bring your mask. Free admission. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s six-week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30p.m.; $150; This six-week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30p.m. one day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten thru adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30p.m. or 3-6p.m.; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
EXHIBITION: Open Now through the fall – Enjoy works from Cabarrus Art Guild members at the CAG’s inaugural virtual art exhibition, Artist in Confinement. www.cabarrusartguild.org.
THIS WEEK:
Exhibition: Clay: Dirtworks and Friends, Now through Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Now in its 12th year, Clay has transformed into Clay: Dirtworks & Friends to honor the exceptional career of Dan Triece and his Dirtworks Pottery from Seagrove, NC. In addition to a wide array of Dirtworks Pottery, Dan has curated the exhibition to feature the work of 10 artists who have shaped his life and career: Brian Evans, Tom Gray, J. Bruce Jordan, Geoffrey Lloyd, Brenda Roberts, Irene Russell, Andy Smith, Ben Vanpelt, Joe Winter, Jared Zehmer. Clay: Dirtworks & Friends features hundreds of pieces available for purchase, just in time for the holidays. The exhibitions runs through January 23, 2021.
The Galleries Hours:
Thursday & Fridays, Noon - 6 p.m.
Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission is free. Marks are required for entry. Clay: Dirtworks & Friends is sponsored by Uwharrie HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/UwharrieBank/" Bank. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, Downtown Concord.
AR Workshop Concord: Jewelry Stamping Workshop: Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.; Join AR Workshop for their first ever Jewelry Stamping Workshop. Make a Necklace (with two Charms) for $35, or two stamped Bracelets for $25. All materials & instruction included, additional pieces available to purchase or add-on; 5345 Vining St. Suite 102, Concord; https://bit.ly/2TwvkZl.
Saturdays in The Galleries - Saturday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie https://www.facebook.com/UwharrieBank/ Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Southern Strain Brewing Company: Sunday Jazz Beerunch: Sunday, November 8, 12-3 p.m.; Live Jazz, Hot Box Brunch, Fresh Beers and Refreshing Mimosa's; 165 Brumley Ave NE, Suite 3001, Concord. https://bit.ly/2G9GEYs .
UPCOMING:
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, Nov. 19, 6-8 p.m.; Experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord. You can pre-purchase your canvas on Facebook. Masks required! No aprons offered so wear your painting clothes. All aged welcomed! 165 Brumley Ave NE, Suite 3001, Concord; https://bit.ly/35KZa1U
Cabarrus County Public Library: Thursday, Nov. 19, 6 -7:30 p.m.; Join a discussion on documenting the stories of family heirlooms. This narrative writing group will inspire you to turn the facts of your family history into stories. Register by Nov. 18 to receive the Microsoft Teams meeting link. Sponsored by Concord Friends of the Library; Contact Denise McLain (704) 920-2061 dmmclain@cabarruscounty.us to sign up; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/roots-write-time-rr-4/
Dinner for the Arts - Sunday, Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m. Meet us in The Tap Room for Dinner for the Arts – a wonderful evening to delight your eyes, ears and taste buds. Held at the Cabarrus Brewing Company, Dinner for the Arts features live music, delicious cuisine, an artist demonstration, pop-up pottery and jewelry gift shop and a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery. Dinner for the Arts is a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council. Our Promise to Help Keep You Safe During: This is a private event, with limited seating. The Cabarrus Brewing Company will be closed to patrons without tickets. Guests are expected to wear masks at all times, except while seated. Seating is limited at each table to provide six feet distancing. Plated dinners will be served to each guest. Hand sanitizer will be available. Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave, Concord, $50; More details to come. cabarrusartscouncil.org.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org
