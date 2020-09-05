Taste of Abundance is back and going virtual for 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Trinity Living Center (TLC) announced its Taste of Abundance fundraiser is going virtual this year!

“We are committed to keeping everyone safe and encourage social distancing during these uncertain times,” Trinity Living Center Executive Director Christina Joyce said. “But that doesn’t mean we have to stop having fun, we just have to do it in a new way!”

This tasty fundraiser for the adult day program will be held via Zoom on Monday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. and will include some great auction items to bid on and testimonials from TLC participants, family members and volunteers. Faces of Trinity Living, a collaboration between TLC and local artists, will also be displayed during the virtual event.

The center also found a way to make sure everyone who purchases a ticket still gets to sample some delectable items from local restaurants and breweries.

There will be two levels of tickets sold to the event; one that will include a handmade bowl from Pottery 101 (while supplies last) and one that will come without a bowl. But every ticketholder will receive an event packet including a coupon card for samples from all of the food and beverage sponsors, a dessert to enjoy during the event, and a few other items.