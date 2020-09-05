Taste of Abundance is back and going virtual for 2020

Trinity Living Center (TLC) announced its Taste of Abundance fundraiser is going virtual this year!
“We are committed to keeping everyone safe and encourage social distancing during these uncertain times,” Trinity Living Center Executive Director Christina Joyce said. “But that doesn’t mean we have to stop having fun, we just have to do it in a new way!”
This tasty fundraiser for the adult day program will be held via Zoom on Monday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. and will include some great auction items to bid on and testimonials from TLC participants, family members and volunteers. Faces of Trinity Living, a collaboration between TLC and local artists, will also be displayed during the virtual event.
The center also found a way to make sure everyone who purchases a ticket still gets to sample some delectable items from local restaurants and breweries.
There will be two levels of tickets sold to the event; one that will include a handmade bowl from Pottery 101 (while supplies last) and one that will come without a bowl. But every ticketholder will receive an event packet including a coupon card for samples from all of the food and beverage sponsors, a dessert to enjoy during the event, and a few other items.
The executive chef sponsor for the event is Cannon Pharmacy and the chef de partie sponsor is F&M Bank. Other sponsors include Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, Ron & Barbarra Gadish, and the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Student Government Association.
Food and beverage sponsors include El Patron, New Sarum, LA Murph’s, Abigail’s, Country Donutz, Sweet Treats by Nevaeh, GQ Diner, The Honey Baked Ham Co., Hoff’s Grill, Fulton Street Bakery, Faith Soda Shop, Tamarac Marina and Restaurant, Douglas Vineyards, Massimo’s Artisan Sandwich Shoppe, Jeter’s Deli Café, Pelican’s SnoBalls of Salisbury, and Kelly Renee’s LLC.
The proceeds from this year’s event will help support TLC in offering a safe and loving place for many seniors in Rowan County. Through meaningful activities, socialization opportunities, nutritious meals, and medical monitoring, TLC offers an engaging environment for seniors to spend their day while their caregivers work or rest, safe in the knowledge their loved one is being care for by TLC’s devoted staff.
TLC is the only adult day program in Rowan County and without these services, many of these older adults would either be at home alone or placed in long-term care prematurely and their wearied caregivers would have no other option for respite. TLC offers a lifeline to families when they need it the most.
Organizers hope you will consider supporting this year’s event by purchasing one or more tickets. If you are unable to attend, you can also support this amazing program with a donation!
If you have questions, please contact Trinity Living Center Executive Director Christina Joyce at 704-637-3940 or CJoyce@TrinityLivingCenter.net. To purchase tickets online, visit https://lscarolinas.net/taste-of-abundance-form/.
For more information on Trinity Living Center visit https://trinitylivingcenter.net/ or find them on Facebook.
