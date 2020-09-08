AAA: Cheaper Gas Prices Remain Steady as Demand Declines across Carolinas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHARLOTTE – The Carolinas saw a downturn in prices at the pump as gasoline demand declined and both states make the nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases.

“While Carolinians enjoyed some of the lowest Labor Day prices in more than a decade, we might see even cheaper prices as we head into fall,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Demand will likely be low as we wrap up the summer travel season, which should result in more savings at the pump.”

On the week, majority of state averages are cheaper by a few cents. North Carolina’s current average is $2.08 – four cents less than last week, 13 cents more than a month ago and 28 cents cheaper than a year ago. South Carolina’s current average is $1.96 – four cents less than last week, seven cents more than a month ago and 27 cents cheaper than a year ago.

At $2.21, today’s national average is two cents less than last week, one cent more than last month and 35 cents cheaper than a year ago. The national average during the unofficial start and stop to summer was $2.15, the cheapest it has been since 2004.