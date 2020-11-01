COLUMN: How happy are you, really?

GDP also fails to recognize inequality, including the enormous amount of unpaid labor done by (mostly) women. Go out to a restaurant, and GDP rises. Eat a mom-cooked meal at home, and it does not. In 1975, the women of Iceland got pretty upset by how uneven pay was between men and women doing the same job. They went on strike all across the country. Gender-fairness reforms were started, and their GDP rose in part because of the increase in women’s wages. Iceland now ranks No. 4 on the world happiness index.

The second major indicator of “success” is that “the stock market is setting new records.” Who is this benefiting? According to the Federal Reserve, over the past four years, the richest 1% of Americans saw their total stock holdings go up from $10 trillion total to $15 trillion (before COVID-19 hit) — a 50% increase. (This is five million checks each worth $1 million). Each one of the households in the top 1% richest in America increased their wealth by over $4 million.

The next rung down the ladder, the wealthiest 10% of all households (who own a lot of stock) saw their stock value grow by over $250,000 per household.

On the other hand, the bottom half of all the households in America saw their stock market holdings gain $467.