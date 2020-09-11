News from across the Tar Heel State

Boozy bust: Driver pulled over with 20 jugs of 'moonshine'
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A speeding driver pulled over in North Carolina was found to be hauling 20 gallons (76 liters) of home-brewed liquor in plastic jugs, according to the State Highway Patrol.
When troopers pulled over the motorist about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Raleigh in Cumberland County, they discovered the driver was stowing a stash of “suspected moonshine” in the car, along with a gun, the agency said in a statement this week.
The state Alcohol Law Enforcement division seized the bootleg booze and launched an investigation, the highway patrol said.
The suspect was not identified and the agency did not say whether they were charged.
The homemade alcohol is known to be stronger than liquor manufactured by federal standards, and can also be potentially toxic. The product can fetch up to $50 per gallon (liter) in some places.
Pandemic could create $300 million budget hole for UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Officials at the University of North Carolina says the school may need to implement furloughs to manage a deficit that could reach $300 million due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a faculty council meeting Friday, interim vice chancellor for finance Nate Knuffman said the potential $300 million deficit for the fiscal year would amount to about 8% of all university revenues.
He said the university has already sought to reduce expenses and delay capital projects, and officials said some auxiliary units in the university like athletics have already implemented furloughs.
But more could be required as the budget crunch continues.
Charlotte’s SouthPark Turkey Trot will now be virtual only
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — What is said to be the largest road running event in North Carolina has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Charlotte Observer reported Friday that Charlotte’s annual SouthPark Turkey Trot will now be virtual only.
The event has become a family tradition and draws about 9,000 participants on Thanksgiving Day. The race is now in its 32nd year.
“Without question, COVID-19 continues to challenge our community and nation,” SouthPark Turkey Trot organizers said in a news release. “With an abundance of caution, we have decided not to gather at SouthPark mall this Thanksgiving.”
Organizers said that participants can still register for this year’s event and walk or run at home.
Lowe's vendor in Italy to bring jobs to North Carolina
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A vendor for North Carolina-based Lowe’s home improvement stores is planning to bring 144 jobs from Italy to its new U.S. headquarters in Mooresville, officials said.
The town of Mooresville approved a $551,000 incentives grant for Sandrigo, Italy-based FITT Group over five years, The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday.
Officials also said Iredell County plans to schedule a public hearing to consider a grant of up to $470,000 for the company.
FITT Group makes pipes, hoses and conduits for use in homes, businesses and industrial sites and sells its products to retail chains including Lowe’s, Home Depot and Ace Hardware, according to the Iredell County Economic Development Corp.
Local officials said FITT USA will invest $25.6 million in its Mooresville location, including building a 120,000-square-foot (11,148-square-meter) headquarters and manufacturing plant.
The new jobs will pay an annual average of $42,000, officials said, compared to the county’s average of $49,244, according to the county development corporation.
K&W Cafeterias file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — K&W Cafeterias, a North Carolina-based icon of Southern comfort food for more than 80 years, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a move that follows downsizing that began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Winston-Salem based company filed the 80-page petition in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. The filing was first reported by the Winston-Salem Journal.
Before K&W filed for bankruptcy, it closed restaurants in Chapel Hill, Goldsboro, Raleigh and Salisbury. Since celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2012, K&W has gone from 35 restaurants to 18.
The newspaper reported that a Paycheck Protection Plan loan to K&W was one of the largest granted to a North Carolina business. K&W said in its PPP application that it would attempt to save at least 500 jobs with the unspecified loan.
The company also was impacted by state-mandated limits on dining. While K&W regained some business during Phase Two of North Carolina's restrictions on businesses in response to the pandemic, it struggled because its primary customers are the elderly, who were told to stay at home to avoid exposure to COVID-19.
North Carolina university splits roommates in light of virus
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina university said Tuesday that it is splitting roommates in on-campus housing in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
A news release from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington said its housing and residence staff is contacting first-year students living on campus with a roommate about arranging for one of them to move into a single-occupancy room. The school says the new student assignment will be to another residence hall or apartment on the UNC-Wilmington campus, and it will be their assignment for the remainder of the academic year. About 800 students will be affected by the move, the school said.
The move comes after the school was approached by the New Hanover County Health Department because it said 18-to-24-year-olds represent the largest source of new COVID-19 cases in the county.
Students who choose to return home will receive pro-rated refunds for housing and dining for the remainder of the fall semester. If both roommates want to return home, they will receive pro-rated refunds as well as parking refunds.
As recommended by the health department, students living on campus will not be permitted to move to off-campus housing unless they're living with parents or guardians.
