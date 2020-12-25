 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rowan-Cabarrus graduates celebrate at the Speedway
View Comments

Rowan-Cabarrus graduates celebrate at the Speedway

  • Updated

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College recent graduates, faculty and staff celebrating their accomplishments with a drive-thru graduation at Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday, Dec. 18. COVID-19 interrupted the customary ceremonies.

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts