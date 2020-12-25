Rowan-Cabarrus graduates celebrate at the Speedway
Marty Price/Special to the Independent Tribune
Updated
Dr. Teronda McNeil-Hueitt, white hat, waves a sign of congratulations for the graduates as they make their way towards the finish line during the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College drive-thru graduation ceremony at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday afternoon, Dec. 18.
Marty Price- Special to the Independent Tribune
Darlene Pickman, left, and Dr. Teronda McNeil-Hueitt, right, held up signs and waved to the graduates as they made their way across the infield during the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College drive-thru graduation ceremony at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday afternoon, Dec. 18.
Marty Price- Special to the Independent Tribune
Business Administration graduate Kelly Story holds onto one of the balloons that had deflated during the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College drive-thru graduation ceremony at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday afternoon, Dec. 18.
Marty Price- Special to the Independent Tribune
Liberal Arts graduate Aaron Leach and his wife, Monika Leach, stand next to the decorated SUV he was riding in during the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College drive-thru graduation ceremony at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday afternoon, Dec. 18.
Marty Price- Special to the Independent Tribune
In a recorded ceremony Rowan-Cabarrus Community College President Dr. Carol Spalding welcomes the graduates during the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College drive-thru graduation ceremony at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday afternoon, Dec. 18 .
Marty Price- Special to the Independent Tribune
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College President Dr. Carol Spalding hands the diploma to a graduate during the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College drive-thru graduation ceremony at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday afternoon, Dec. 18 .
Marty Price- Special to the Independent Tribune
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College President Dr. Carol Spalding hands the diploma to a graduate during the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College drive-thru graduation ceremony at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday afternoon, Dec. 18 .
Marty Price- Special to the Independent Tribune
Graduate Sunshine Lee smiles as she holds up her diploma during the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College drive-thru graduation ceremony at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday afternoon, Dec. 18 .
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College recent graduates, faculty and staff celebrating their accomplishments with a drive-thru graduation at Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday, Dec. 18. COVID-19 interrupted the customary ceremonies.
