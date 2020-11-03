Across North Carolina

Deer make up about 90% of the animals that are involved in the collisions. As the human population in the state continues to rise, so does the number of animal-involved crashes.

The end of daylight saving time increases the chance of deer being on the roadways at night as motorists drive home from work. Many of the crashes occur between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight.

Wake County had the most animal collisions in the state for the 17th consecutive year. It had 1,023 in 2019. That's an increase of 245 over the previous year.

Seagrove potters pivot to a studio tour in 2020

Seagrove potters will replace their biggest festival of the year with the Celebration of Seagrove Potters Studio Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20-22.

The event will involve 30 pottery shops and nearly 100 ceramic artists. Traditionally, the potters gather under one roof for the show. But, this year, each shop will open its gallery to the public for one of the state's largest gallery crawls.

Seagrove pottery includes functional tableware, home décor, art pieces and large-scale works. The public is invited to start the tour at Luck’s Cannery at 798 NC-705, Seagrove.

Printed pottery maps to the tour studios and shops will be available at a welcome tent or can be downloaded at discoverseagrove.com/celebration. Also, an online pottery auction will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 on the website.