Across North Carolina

Rock slide and fallen trees shut parts of Blue Ridge Parkway
ASHEVILLE — A rock slide and fallen trees caused by Tropical Storm Zeta have closed portions of North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway.
The Raleigh News & Observer reports that more than 20 miles of the parkway were closed north of Asheville on Monday morning.
The closed portions of road are between Mount Mitchell north to Buck Creek Gap Overlook. Officials have not said when the road will reopen.
The rock slide was caused by Tropical Storm Zeta on Thursday. It brought heavy rain and wind gusts that exceeded 60 mph.
Campgrounds on the parkway closed Saturday. But the road remains open and typically hosts travelers who want to see the vibrant colors of fall leaves.
Animal-related car crashes rise by 2,300 in North Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE — Car crashes that involve deer and other animals rose by 2,300 in North Carolina last year.
The Fayetteville Observer reported Sunday that the crash statistics come from a recent report by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
In 2019, the animal-related car wrecks contributed to five deaths and more than 2,800 injuries. They've also contributed to more than $150 million in property damage over the past three years.
Deer make up about 90% of the animals that are involved in the collisions. As the human population in the state continues to rise, so does the number of animal-involved crashes.
The end of daylight saving time increases the chance of deer being on the roadways at night as motorists drive home from work. Many of the crashes occur between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight.
Wake County had the most animal collisions in the state for the 17th consecutive year. It had 1,023 in 2019. That's an increase of 245 over the previous year.
Seagrove potters pivot to a studio tour in 2020
Seagrove potters will replace their biggest festival of the year with the Celebration of Seagrove Potters Studio Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20-22.
The event will involve 30 pottery shops and nearly 100 ceramic artists. Traditionally, the potters gather under one roof for the show. But, this year, each shop will open its gallery to the public for one of the state's largest gallery crawls.
Seagrove pottery includes functional tableware, home décor, art pieces and large-scale works. The public is invited to start the tour at Luck’s Cannery at 798 NC-705, Seagrove.
Printed pottery maps to the tour studios and shops will be available at a welcome tent or can be downloaded at discoverseagrove.com/celebration. Also, an online pottery auction will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 on the website.
