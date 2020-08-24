Med helicopter called in after wreck pins two people in vehicles

MIDLAND — Past of 24/27 was shut down last night after a medical helicopter was called to a wreck on 24/27 East at Flowes Store Road that left two individuals pinned inside vehicles
Around 9:30 p.m. August 23, Midland Fire and Rescue responded to a call regarding a crash that took place on 24/27 East at Flowes Store Road. The crash involved two vehicles and one individual was pinned inside each vehicle.
Midland Fire requested a helicopter to the scene. Both directions of 24/27 were closed for about a half mile on both sides of Flowes Store Road while the helicopter was on the ground.One person was airlifted from the scene. Flowes Store Fire and Rescue and Cabarrus County Emergency Services also responded to the scene.
West-bound 24/27 was closed while NC State Highway Patrol investigated.
