Saluting Cabarrus County Veterans: Agencies host a community watch party and drive-thru tribute

CONCORD - Each November, Cabarrus County’s Veterans Services Department partners with students in the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County Keystone Club and the City of Concord to host an event honoring local veterans.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s event is a two-part Veterans Day tribute that includes a community watch party, drive-thru event for local veterans and an online Veterans Day playlist that residents can enjoy from anywhere.

Watch party

Tune in to a special televised tribute to Cabarrus County veterans premiering on Wednesday, November 11 at 11 a.m. Watch on CabCo TV (Spectrum Channel 22), the County’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/cabarruscounty) and the County’s Facebook page (facebook.com/cabarruscounty).

The program shares the profiles of four Cabarrus residents: Marine Corps veterans Ruth Brooks, Curtis Clark and Dot Cole, and Army veteran Gary Mallernee. The show also incorporates some traditional elements of the annual ceremony.

Drive-thru event