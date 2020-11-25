Annual pajama and blanket drive to benefit Jeff Gordon Children's Hospital

Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery is holding its annual Pajama and Blanket Drive to benefit the children hospitalized at the Jeff Gordon Children's Hospital at Atrium Health in Concord.

Bring your new, unwrapped PJs and blankets to the funeral home office at 3892 NC Hwy. 73 E in Concord by close of business on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The gifts will be dropped off at the hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Each year the children are so excited to receive these items during the holiday season. Organizers are grateful to those who open their hearts and partner with us in this worthwhile event.