Life at Oaklawn: Labor Dan and dove hunting

Labor Day was Monday, Sept. 7. I don’t remember too much about Labor Day celebrations when I was young. I think we just worked and did not celebrate like the Fourth of July.
I do remember that this was the season for hunting doves, and my daddy would put on his hunting coat, get his shotgun and go across the road to try to get some doves. A lot of his friends came to go hunting with him. Daddy had bird dogs that were trained to point to the doves and flush them out.
I do remember my mother being worried about all the city people and their guns. She was afraid that Daddy would get hurt. Thank heavens, he never did, and none of the hunters shot any of his dogs.
When Daddy would come back in the afternoon, his pockets were packed with doves. Daddy would dress them and get them ready for Mother to cook. I remember there not being much meat on the birds, and Mother would cook a lot of them.
I remember Daddy taking me dove hunting one time. He showed me how to load a double barrel shotgun, but told me to carry it over my arm with it broken open. I remember that the shotgun got heavy on up into the morning, and by the end of the day, I felt as if my arm was broken. I never asked to go hunting with Daddy after that when I had to carry a shotgun. I did go squirrel hunting with him from time to time, but I carried a rifle.
I was curious as to just when and how Labor Day was started.
Labor Day pays tribute to the American workers and was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century. It became a federal holiday June 28, 1894, and was signed into law by President Grover Cleveland. Labor Day symbolizes the end of summer.
The true founder of Labor Day has yet to be identified.
I talked with my new friend, Louse Irvin, again, and we shared a lot of memories about the fair and the people who lived in the Odell community. This was a wonderful place to grow up. The adults treated all of us like their children.
I remember Mr. and Mrs. Collins coming to the store while they were out taking a drive. Lots of folks got out and just drove around the area and stopped and talked. I also remember Mr. Gene Irvin, Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Brown, Mr. and Mrs. John Benson, as well as Mr. and Mrs. Dick Benson.
These folks helped shape the kind of people we are today, and I am thankful that I knew them.
Mrs. Jean Harris Allen, who was married to Blake Allen, taught me in the third grade. I always loved being in her class. I thought she was such a wonderful and caring person all during my adult life as well.
Mrs. Dick Benson (Lillian) taught me in the fifth grade, and I can still see her walking up the hill toward Odell. Mrs. Benson lived closer than Miss Virginia Harris, who lived at the top of the hill and walked to school if the weather was nice. Miss Virginia did not drive, but her sister, Miss Marge, did.
If I remember correctly, the car Miss Marge drove was a 1949 Ford. I wonder who has that car? Maybe one of the readers will let us know.
I also remember Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Shepherd being a part of my younger days. I wish my grandchildren and my great-grandson could have known these wonderful, hardworking people.
Please continue to pray for our wonderful United States of America and thank God every day for the men and women who died and fought for our freedom. Be safe and God bless.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family has lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!