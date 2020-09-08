Life at Oaklawn: Labor Dan and dove hunting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Labor Day was Monday, Sept. 7. I don’t remember too much about Labor Day celebrations when I was young. I think we just worked and did not celebrate like the Fourth of July.

I do remember that this was the season for hunting doves, and my daddy would put on his hunting coat, get his shotgun and go across the road to try to get some doves. A lot of his friends came to go hunting with him. Daddy had bird dogs that were trained to point to the doves and flush them out.

I do remember my mother being worried about all the city people and their guns. She was afraid that Daddy would get hurt. Thank heavens, he never did, and none of the hunters shot any of his dogs.

When Daddy would come back in the afternoon, his pockets were packed with doves. Daddy would dress them and get them ready for Mother to cook. I remember there not being much meat on the birds, and Mother would cook a lot of them.