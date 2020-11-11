Here’s is a message from Pet of the Week Teddy:

I’m Ready! Who wants to play with me?

My foster says I’m a super cute, cuddly fellow and really would love a home of my own. I know I’m not good with other fur babies. They are just too scary for me, and can be overwhelming.

Teddy is a 5-year-old neutered male Pit Bull that's just the sweetest guy in the world. He was Heartworm positive and has completed his treatment. He will forever be your friend and he promises to fill your heart with love.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well.