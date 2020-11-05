Across North Carolina

Great white shark reappears
BUXTON — A massive great white shark who often swims off of North Carolina's coast has kept an active satellite tag longer than any other of her kind.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that scientists tagged the now-famous shark seven years ago off Cape Cod.
The shark, named Katherine, was recently spotted swimming hundreds of miles off the coast of Virginia on Monday. It was the first evidence of her whereabouts in about a year and a half.
Ocearch, a nonprofit group doing research on large marine animals, has tagged about two dozen great whites. The tags bounce a signal from a satellite when they surface.
“This is a record for our Atlantic SPOT-tags that normally only send white shark data to us for about five years,” Dr. Bryan Franks of Jacksonville University said in a statement. “Katharine pinged in multiple times yesterday, confirming it was not a fluke.”
Katharine is 14 feet, 2 inches long and weighs 2,300 pounds. She has spent a large part of her life off the Outer Banks. Five years ago, she swam through Oregon Inlet and traveled around the Pamlico Sound before showing up again near Cape Point in Buxton.
Moose Lodge faces sanction
MOORESVILLE — A Moose Lodge in North Carolina could lose its liquor license and pay a fine after state agents discovered illegal pool gambling involving NASCAR races, authorities said.
The N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission reported the game was discovered at the Mooresville lodge March 5, The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday. No one answered the phone at the lodge on Thursday.
A report by an Alcohol Law Enforcement agent said cigarette cartons were cut open, with handwritten names on one side and numbers on the other covered by a flap. An envelope attached to the carton contained $85, according to the report.
An employee told the agent that customers paid $5 to participate in the lottery, writing their name across from the covered numbers, the report said. After a race finished, the numbers were revealed and the money awarded, the report said. The employee told the agent similar games are played at the lodge awarding prizes like guns and money.
The lodge faces suspension for five days starting Dec. 4 unless it pays a $500 fine by Nov. 30, the report said. The offer isn't final until it is ratified at the commission’s next meeting, said Jeff Strickland, commission spokesman.
Inmate with COVID-19 dies
RALEIGH — An elderly North Carolina prison inmate with pre-existing conditions and a positive COVID-19 test has died, officials said.
A news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety on Wednesday said the 80-year-old unidentified inmate died at the Central Prison hospital on Tuesday.
According to the news release, the inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 14 and was in the hospital when his condition worsened. Officials didn’t specify what the pre-existing conditions were, and cited confidentiality of offender records and the family's right to privacy in not identifying him.
The department reports the death was the third at the prison related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 21st in the state prison system.
Woman accused of defrauding agencies
RALEIGH — A North Carolina woman has surrendered to federal authorities after she was accused of defrauding two agencies of more than $90,000 in benefits, prosecutors said.
The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release on Monday that Tracey Cathey McNeill, 50, of Raeford is charged with wire fraud and mail fraud.
According to court documents, McNeill had a scheme to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management by obtaining disability, retirement, and life insurance payments issued to someone in her care. The documents say McNeill got the money between April 2015 and February 2017.
McNeill faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!