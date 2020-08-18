Cabarrus significantly cut its failure-to-appear rate. Here’s how.

Trial courts have long struggled with defendants not appearing for their court dates, and the typical solution is issuing orders for arrest (OFAs). In some cases, however, a simple proactive approach can greatly reduce the need to arrest absent defendants to assure their appearance.
The Cabarrus County Superior Court has reduced its failure to appear rate (FTA) by almost one-fourth by using two tactics: aggressively marketing the statewide Court Date Notification (CDN) program and calling unrepresented defendants who miss calendar call to remind them to appear before the end of session.
Our experiment began in April 2019 and data collection ended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this period, we have admitted fewer defendants into our jail, spent less time creating and serving paperwork, and received fewer calls confirming court dates. Additionally, there are fewer delays in cases and people who forgot their court date are saved from the ill effects of being jailed. Moreover, these benefits come at no extra cost and require little time to administer.
The first step to improve court appearances is to increase participation in the CDN program, which reminds enrollees of their court date with an email or text message reminder both seven days and 24 hours before the event. Enrollment typically requires defendants to personally go to nccourts.org and input their case number, the county in which the case is pending, and their contact information, but this proves too much of a barrier for many. To combat this challenge, we now ask defendants at every contact point—interactions with judges, magistrates, or clerks—if they would like for the court to enroll them. If they consent, our magistrates and clerks enroll them.
Our district started enrolling defendants into the CDN program in April 2019. Before then, participation was minimal. Eight months prior to April 2019, there was an average of 18.875 defendants who enrolled in the program. From April 2019 through June 2020, there has been an average of 101.4 defendants enrolled in the program, a 537 percent increase. It takes less than 30 seconds to enroll a defendant using the app on all court employees’ computers. Calls to the clerk’s office to confirm court dates have dramatically reduced and many defendants express their appreciation for the help.
The second step to improve court appearances is to call unrepresented defendants who fail to appear at calendar call and directing them to appear before the end of the session. Either the judge or courtroom clerk compiles a list of these defendants and passes it onto another clerk who calls those defendants whose telephone numbers can be found. This process takes between fifteen to thirty minutes per session.
Currently, there is no specific place on charging documents to record a defendant’s contact information. Our magistrates ask defendants for their telephone numbers and if provided, the number is listed in the address portion of the charging document. The clerk also coordinates with bonding companies and probation officers to contact or collect telephone numbers for absent defendants. Through these efforts, we successfully reach or leave messages with most of the unrepresented defendants who fail to appear. The message is simple: Get to court by the end of the session or an order for arrest will be issued.
Some may think that the court should teach absent defendants a lesson for missing calendar call by arresting them. In my twentieth year on the bench, I am skeptical of the court’s ability to teach these sorts of lessons. I am more interested in what works best to move the case forward. The court saves enormous time and effort by simply directing absent unrepresented defendants to show up by the end of session to be advised of counsel. These cases move along instead of being delayed until the person is arrested.
In my experience, most defendants are grateful for the call, immediately enroll in the CDN program, and rarely need a second call to appear for the case. Of course, if a defendant does not appear by the end of the session, then an order for arrest is issued.
Data is hard to obtain from our courts, but we have done our best to measure the effects of our efforts. The numbers come from the total number of people listed on the criminal dockets each session. Unfortunately, we are unable to easily parse out incarcerated and non-incarcerated defendants. In evaluating the ten-month experiment, I have compared the data for orders for arrests, number of defendants called, and how many ultimately failed to appear from this period with the data of the nine months prior to the experiment.
Prior to the experiment, from July 2018 through March 2019, there were 3,990 people on the dockets and there were 281 OFAs issued for FTAs resulting in an OFA rate of approximately 7.04 percent. During the experiment, there were 5638 people on the docket and there were 299 OFAs issued for FTAs for an OFA rate of approximately 5.3 percent. Thus, the experiment produced at 24.69 percent reduction of FTAs when compared to the nine months prior. Also, during the experiment, 147 people who failed to appear at calendar call were called, and 90 thereafter appeared before the end of the session. Thus, approximately 60 percent of the people called appeared before the end of the session.
Perhaps better data would provide better proof of whether the experimental changes caused the reduction in FTA rate. This experience has, however, convinced me that greater use of the CDN program has helped. It appears beyond argument that calling unrepresented people who have not appeared has reduced our FTAs. Our FTA reduction is not a result of an effort to incarcerate more people to guarantee appearances—no one other than one clerk and I have been tracking these metrics. It does not appear coincidental that the drop in FTAs coincides with our experimental changes.
Our success can easily be replicated by other courts. The experiment’s results also suggest other avenues of exploration. Should telephone numbers and email addresses be routinely collected when someone is charged? Should defendants be automatically be enrolled in the CDN program with an option to opt-out? Should the State Bar require that counsel use reasonable efforts to immediately contact clients who fail to appear at calendar call? And can calls to people who fail to appear be automated?
Martin B. (Marty) McGee is the Senior Resident Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 19A (Cabarrus). He would like to thank Nick Webb for his research assistance in 2018 and Prakash Kadiri for his editing and metric analysis this summer, all done while they were interning during those respective periods in Judicial District 19A though UNC School of Law’s Judge Robinson O. Everett State Court Judicial Fellowship summer program.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!