Justice Beasley highlights Democratic Women Leadership Forum

Cabarrus County Democratic Women are hosting a “Democratic Women Leadership Forum” in collaboration with the Cabarrus County Democratic Party, the Young Democrats of Cabarrus County, and the Cabarrus County Senior Democrats.
This is a virtual event on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m. To register, click on this link. https://tinyurl.com/CCDWsept24
“Due to the global Covid-19 pandemic and recognizing the need for social distancing, the Cabarrus County Democratic Women have embraced online meeting with the intent to engage our community in new ways,” said Kathleen Hannon, Chair of the Cabarrus County Democratic Women. “This Democratic Women Leadership Forum” is the second of several online events that address issues affecting citizens of North Carolina and Cabarrus County.”
“Guest speaker Cheri Beasley, NC Supreme Court Chief Justice will lead the conversation. Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners candidate, Sabrina Berry will speak to local issues during the virtual meeting.”
As Chief Justice, Cheri Beasley leads the entire judicial branch of government – that’s more than 6,500 elected officials and employees. She’s working to provide more resources and support for these dedicated employees and elected officials, including:
*Assessing all 102 courthouses to make sure employees have safe workplaces and that they have the resources they need to ensure better service for the public.
*Establishing a paid parental leave policy that allows employees eight weeks of leave so they can spend those precious first weeks at home with their babies.
*Conducting a comprehensive, detailed review of our budget and priorities, realigning resources to be sure our courts are operating as efficiently as possible.
Beasley is the first African-American woman in the North Carolina Supreme Court’s 200-year history to serve as Chief Justice. She has been on the state’s highest Court since 2012 and was named Chief Justice in March of 2019.
Beasley also served four years as an Associate Judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals, and was a District Court Judge for a decade in the 12th Judicial District in Cumberland County. Before beginning her judicial career in 1999, Beasley was a public defender in Cumberland County.
A graduate of The University of Tennessee College of Law and Douglass College of Rutgers University, Chief Justice Beasley earned a Master of Laws (L.L.M.) in Judicial Studies from Duke University School of Law. She has held several leadership roles in the American Bar Association and the North Carolina Bar Association, and has received a number of awards for her leadership and public service.
Cheri Beasley and her husband, Curtis Owens, are the proud parents of twin sons, Thomas and Matthew, who are college students. They are members of First Baptist Church in Raleigh.
To learn more about Chief Justice Beasley click on: https://www.chiefjusticebeasley.com/
To learn more about Sabrina Berry click on: sabrinaberry2020.com
For more information about Cabarrus County Democratic Women email info@cabarruscountydemocraticwomen.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!